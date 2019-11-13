×
India vs Bangladesh 2019, 1st Test match prediction: Who will win the match?

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Feature
13 Nov 2019, 13:22 IST

Virat Kohli and Co will look to claim 120 points on offer
Virat Kohli and Co will look to claim 120 points on offer

After a closely fought T20I series between India and Bangladesh, both the teams prepare to lock horns in a two-match Test series starting 14 November. The first Test will be played at Indore, while the historic day-night second Test is scheduled to commence from 22 November at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

While there's no denying that India start at overwhelming favorites in Indore, Bangladesh will aim to present a case for themselves by putting up strong performances in their first assignment of the ICC Test Championship.

However, they will be without the services of their two most proficient players in Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan, so Bangladesh will go into the match with a relatively inexperienced bunch of players.

Shakib Al Hasan
Shakib Al Hasan

It will be a daunting task for the visitors to fight against India in conditions where the Virat Kohli-led side have been victorious in their last 11 Test series. India haven't lost a series a home since 2013, and seem to be getting stronger with each passing year.

Several teams have arrived with the best personnel and preparation to Indian shores, but none of them has succeeded in breaching the strong fortress. India's only loss in the last four years at home soil came against Australia in Pune in 2017.


Bangladesh v India
Bangladesh v India

India have a good chance of claiming the 120 points on offer in the two Tests and consolidate their lead in the World Test Championship. The Indian fast bowlers are bowling as well as they ever have, and the spinners usually enjoy success in conditions that they have mastered for quite some time now.

With a weakened squad, Bangladesh will be up against it; India are expected to steam-roll their neighbors at Indore and continue their home dominance. The Tigers do have the potential to create an upset, especially since they have nothing to lose, but the chances of that happening are quite slim.

Tags:
India vs Bangladesh 2019 Bangladesh Cricket Indian Cricket Team
