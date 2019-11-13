×
India vs Bangladesh 2019: 3 players to look out for in upcoming Test series

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Preview
13 Nov 2019, 18:20 IST

Virat Kohli has led India to supremacy in Test cricket.
Virat Kohli has led India to supremacy in Test cricket.

History could have been created at Nagpur as Bangladesh seemed to be in control of proceedings in the series defining third T20I. However, an unbelievable display from Deepak Chahar where he got a hat-trick on his way to claiming the best figures in the format i.e 6-7 ensured that India won the T20I series 2-1.

Now the focus will shift to the two match Test series starting at Holkar Stadium, Indore. India are coming into this series after trouncing South Africa 3-0 recently to firmly grab the top spot in the ICC World Test Championship standings. They also have won their last 11 series on home conditions, which is a world record.

Their skipper who has led them extremely well to ensure they continue to dominate on home conditions, Virat Kohli would want to continue that winning momentum against Bangladesh. This series also adds lot more perspective than previous ones because of the fact that Virat had sparked a conversation of deciding on five centres for test cricket owing to the dwindling crowds one gets to see in Test matches.

It has to be seen if firstly the BCCI are seriously looking at identifying five centres and accordingly plan their test match scheduling around them. Indore would hope to put on a grand show where the pitch and conditions offer lots for the players and fans.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, couldn't have asked for a tougher start to their ICC World Test Championship journey than by taking on India in the latter's backyard. In addition to that, they will be without two of their biggest assets and match-winners for this series- Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal.

Bangladesh will be captained by Mominul Haque and will want to give the hosts a good run for their money. South Africa were outplayed and outclassed in all departments of the game, it has to be seen how the Bangla Tigers handle themselves. A daunting challenge awaits them.

Here are three players to look out for in the upcoming two-match Test series.

#3 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma.
Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma has announced himself in the longest format of the game. There was lot of doubt about whether he could convert his golden run of form in limited over cricket into the Test format. He squashed all such doubts through some imperious batting performances in the series against South Africa.

He notched up three free-flowing and attractive centuries as he went on to dominate the Proteas and cement his place in the Test team as the opener. India has been looking to put an end to their opening woes and Rohit Sharma- Mayank Aggarwal seem to have sorted that problem for the near future.

Consistency in getting a long run in this form of the game has not helped Rohit but now he would be given a longer run in the playing XI and he has earned that through his superlative performances. All eyes would be on him to see what he does against Bangladesh.

