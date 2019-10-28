India vs Bangladesh 2019: Bangladesh's predicted playing XI for the 1st T20I

Bangladesh will look to give India a run for their money

Bangladesh will tour India in November 2019 to battle the home team in a three-match T20I series and a two-match Test series. Since India have never lost to Bangladesh in either of the two formats, the visiting side will look to create history on this tour.

There is off-field tension between the Bangladeshi players and their board at the moment, but Shakib Al Hasan and Co will look to keep that in the backseat and focus on the actual cricket.

The first T20I of this three-match series will played in Delhi, which will be just the second time that the nation's capital will host a T20I match. India had defeated New Zealand in the first T20I played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The visitors have named a full-strength T20I squad, but their fiery opener Tamim Iqbal has opted out of the series owing to personal reasons. Imrul Kayes is likely to replace Tamim in the squad.

Now, let us have a look at the predicted playing XI of Bangladesh for the first T20I -

Openers - Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das

Soumya Sarkar

Liton Das had been opening the innings for Bangladesh in the tri-series against Afghanistan and Zimbabwe while Soumya Sarkar has a good amount of experience of playing at the top of the order. These two batsmen will try to provide a good start to Bangladesh.

Middle Order - Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hussain

Shakib Al Hasan had been phenomenal for Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan will lead the side besides batting at the number 3 position, while Rahim will support him at number 4. The team's middle order will also consist of batting all-rounders Mahmudullah and Afif Hussain, who are both competent players in the T20 format.

All-rounders - Mosaddek Hossain and Aminul Islam

Mosaddek Hossain and Aminul Islam will be the team's two all-rounders. Hossain will provide value to the team with his right-arm off-break while Aminul will look to make an impact with his leg-spin.

Fast Bowlers - Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain and Shafiul Islam

Australia v Bangladesh - ICC Champions Trophy

As Bangladesh already have three spinners in their side, they may not want to include Arafat Sunny in the match squad. Instead, they will likely look to go with three pacers - Mustafizur, Al-Amin and Shafiul.

Mohammad Saifuddin has been ruled out of the series with a back injury.

Bangladesh's predicted playing XI

Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahamn, Al-Amin Hossain and Shafiul Islam.