India vs Bangladesh 2019: BCB agree to play day-night Test against India at Eden Gardens

This will be India's first day-night Test

What's the story?

Bangladesh Cricket Board has agreed to play the second Test of the forthcoming series against India as a day-night fixture. This will be the first day-night Test match for both the countries and Eden Gardens will host the contest.

The background

The theory of day-night Tests was proposed to revive Test cricket. Australia and New Zealand were the first two sides to play a day-night Test match as the Trans-Tasman rivals kicked off the pink ball-era in 2015. Till date 11 day-night Tests have taken place and, a majority of them have been played in Australia.

Despite being one of the driving cricketing nations, India had never agreed to play a day-night Test. They were expected to make their day-night Test debut against Australia last year however, the plan did not go through.

The heart of the matter

The newly elected President of BCCI Sourav Ganguly has always been in favor of day-night Tests and he had picked up the vote of skipper Virat Kohli before pitching a proposal to BCB for the same.

The CEO of BCB Nizamuddin Chaudhary had sought for some time from Ganguly to examine this matter with its players and team management.

What's next?

Bangladesh’s tour of India will begin on 3rd November 2019. The two teams will first collide in a T20I series before turning to red-ball cricket.

The first of the two Tests will take place at the Holkar Stadium in Indore and then Kolkata will host the historic day-night Test match from 22nd November to 26th November. The start time for this day-night match will be 2 PM IST.