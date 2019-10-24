India vs Bangladesh 2019: Hosts announce squads for Test and T20I series

Rohit Sharma will captain the team in the T20I series against Bangladesh

After blanking South Africa in the recently concluded Test series, India will gear up to host Bangladesh in a 3-match T20I series followed by 2 Tests in November. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host the first T20I on 3rd November.

Earlier today, BCCI announced the Indian squads for the two series. Virat Kohli has been rested for the T20I series and in his absence, Rohit Sharma will captain the Indian side.

Ahead of the squad selection, a major question mark surrounded the fitness of Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The right-arm quick missed the series against South Africa due to a stress fracture and the team management have decided to give him more time to recover by not including him in the squad for the Bangladesh series.

A few surprising decisions have been made by the selectors, including the one to omit Navdeep Saini from the T20I squad, with Shardul Thakur taking his place.

Meanwhile, underfire wicket-keeper batsman, Rishabh Pant has been named in both the squads but will face some competition as Sanju Samson has received a call-up to the T20I team.

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Shivam Dube has also found a place in the T20I team following Hardik Pandya’s injury, while Yuzvendra Chahal has replaced Ravindra Jadeja.

No changes have been made to the Test squad that bested South Africa earlier this month.

India’s squad for Test series against Bangladesh: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Saha (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant#INDvBAN — BCCI (@BCCI) October 24, 2019

India’s squad for T20I series against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma(Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur — BCCI (@BCCI) October 24, 2019

