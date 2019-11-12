India vs Bangladesh 2019: India ask for practice session with pink balls in Indore ahead of day-night Kolkata Test

Aakash Arya News 12 Nov 2019, 12:20 IST

Virat Kohli during India's Training Session

After a closely fought T20I series between India and Bangladesh, the attention has now shifted to the two-match Test series beginning 14 November. With one eye on the historic first day-night Test for India in Kolkata, captain Virat Kohli and the Indian think-tank have asked for a special practice session with pink balls in Indore too, in order to adapt to the changes the new SG pink ball is expected to bring.

The Indian team will be looking to strengthen their grip at the top of the ICC Test Championship when they take on Bangladesh at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. For the tourists, this series will mark the beginning of their journey in the Test Championships.

However, the second Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata is what has captured everyone's attention as it will be India’s first day-night Test, played with the pink ball. The ball will also be different from the usual; only Duke and Kookaburra pink balls have been used worldwide for day-night Tests so far, but in Kolkata the ball used will be SG.

The Indian team is leaving no stone unturned to prepare themselves for the changing conditions of the SG pink ball. Speaking to Hindustan Times, MPCA curator Samandar Singh Chouhan said:

“The Indian Team will be practising with the pink ball under lights from 5 pm to 6 pm today (Tuesday) against a black sight-screen… We have got this request and have made the preparations accordingly.”

The pink ball

The all-new SG pink balls were delivered to BCCI a week ago as per the special request of the Indian team. A total of 12 day-night Tests have been played so far (11 men’s and 1 women’s), but all have been with the pink Duke or Kookaburra pink balls.

Some of the Indian cricketers were introduced to the pink-ball concept in the 2016 Duleep Trophy. Mohammad Shami, Wriddhiman Saha and Cheteshwar Pujara have had the experience of playing the longest format with the pink ball under lights in India.

Mohammad Shami

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had earlier clarified that SG had been asked to make pink balls so that the same ball could be used in both the Tests.

“No, it can’t be because the series has to be played with the same ball. It can’t be two different balls in the same series.”

The match in Kolkata starts from 22 November, giving both the teams only three days to prepare for the unique challenge of day-night Test cricket.