×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

India vs Bangladesh 2019: Rohit blitz ensures India draw level

Aryan Surana
ANALYST
News
08 Nov 2019, 01:50 IST

Rohit Sharma launches a colossal maximum.
Rohit Sharma launches a colossal maximum.

When Rohit Sharma unleashes carnage, oppositions better pray for mercy. The batting aficionado hammered a whirlwind 85 pummeling Bangladesh into submission here in Rajkot.

After choosing to bowl first after winning the toss, India restricted Bangladesh to a modest total of 154.

Chasing the modest target, the archetypal Rohit onslaught kick-started with a nonchalant swivel pull towards fine leg. Besides unfurling majestic drives and colossal tonks, the prodigious swashbuckler accumulated runs galore with dexterous nurdles.

The Indian skipper welcomed Mosaddek Hossain with three consecutive maximums as India flashed to 113 at the halfway stage. Meanwhile, Aminul Islam castled Shikhar Dhawan for an iffy 31 to halt the formidable 118-run partnership.

Nearing a century, Rohit eventually toed a hoick for Mithun to quickly settle beneath at cow corner. Forthwith, Shreyas Iyer did his growing reputation no harm by compiling an unbeaten 24 to power India home with 4.2 overs to spare.

Earlier in the day, Mohammed Naim's instinctive belligerence catapulted the visitors to 54 for naught in the powerplay after being sent to bat first.

The first innings was highlighted by a Rishabh Pant mess up. Leggie Yuzvendra Chahal almost produced the vital breakthrough in the last over of the powerplay but Rishabh Pant was in a generous mood. The young keeper collected the ball marginally ahead of the stumps before dislodging the bails, hence gifting Liton Das a fortunate reprieve.

Rohit's butter-fingers provided Das another life off Washington Sundar. However, the opener failed to capitalise on the astonishing strokes of luck and dreadfully misjudged a run to throw his wicket.

Sundar terminated Naim's entertaining knock while Mushfiqur Rahim holed out to Krunal Pandya at backward square leg off Chahal. Soumya Sarkar again flattered to deceive, stumped for 30 looking to up the ante.

Advertisement

Afif Hossain followed soon, miscuing a hoick as Rohit pouched the dolly jogging backwards. Mahmudullah lobbed a gentle catch to short third man while attempting a deft ramp, but only after propelling the neighbors to a significant 153.


Brief scores: Bangladesh 153/6 in 20 overs (Mohammad Naim 36, Soumya Sarkar 30, Mahmudullah 30; Yuzvendra Chahal 2-28) lost to India 153/2 in 15.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 85) by eight wickets.


 






















Tags:
India vs Bangladesh 2019 Bangladesh Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Yuzvendra Chahal ICC
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Bangladesh in India 2019
1st T20I | Sun, 03 Nov
IND 148/6 (20.0 ov)
BAN 154/3 (19.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
IND VS BAN live score
2nd T20I | Yesterday
BAN 153/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 154/2 (15.4 ov)
India won by 8 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 10 Nov, 07:00 PM
India
Bangladesh
IND VS BAN preview
1st Test | Thu, 14 Nov, 09:30 AM
India
Bangladesh
IND VS BAN preview
2nd Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 01:00 PM
India
Bangladesh
IND VS BAN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Bangladesh in India 2019
West Indies in India 2019
England in New Zealand 2019
Pakistan in Australia 2019
Afghanistan v West Indies in India 2019
India Women in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh Women in Pakistan 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Abu Dhabi T10 League
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Under 19 Warm-ups in West Indies 2019
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in West Indies
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us