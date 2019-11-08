India vs Bangladesh 2019: Rohit blitz ensures India draw level

Aryan Surana FOLLOW ANALYST News 08 Nov 2019, 01:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rohit Sharma launches a colossal maximum.

When Rohit Sharma unleashes carnage, oppositions better pray for mercy. The batting aficionado hammered a whirlwind 85 pummeling Bangladesh into submission here in Rajkot.

After choosing to bowl first after winning the toss, India restricted Bangladesh to a modest total of 154.

Chasing the modest target, the archetypal Rohit onslaught kick-started with a nonchalant swivel pull towards fine leg. Besides unfurling majestic drives and colossal tonks, the prodigious swashbuckler accumulated runs galore with dexterous nurdles.

The Indian skipper welcomed Mosaddek Hossain with three consecutive maximums as India flashed to 113 at the halfway stage. Meanwhile, Aminul Islam castled Shikhar Dhawan for an iffy 31 to halt the formidable 118-run partnership.

Nearing a century, Rohit eventually toed a hoick for Mithun to quickly settle beneath at cow corner. Forthwith, Shreyas Iyer did his growing reputation no harm by compiling an unbeaten 24 to power India home with 4.2 overs to spare.

Earlier in the day, Mohammed Naim's instinctive belligerence catapulted the visitors to 54 for naught in the powerplay after being sent to bat first.

The first innings was highlighted by a Rishabh Pant mess up. Leggie Yuzvendra Chahal almost produced the vital breakthrough in the last over of the powerplay but Rishabh Pant was in a generous mood. The young keeper collected the ball marginally ahead of the stumps before dislodging the bails, hence gifting Liton Das a fortunate reprieve.

Rohit's butter-fingers provided Das another life off Washington Sundar. However, the opener failed to capitalise on the astonishing strokes of luck and dreadfully misjudged a run to throw his wicket.

Sundar terminated Naim's entertaining knock while Mushfiqur Rahim holed out to Krunal Pandya at backward square leg off Chahal. Soumya Sarkar again flattered to deceive, stumped for 30 looking to up the ante.

Advertisement

Afif Hossain followed soon, miscuing a hoick as Rohit pouched the dolly jogging backwards. Mahmudullah lobbed a gentle catch to short third man while attempting a deft ramp, but only after propelling the neighbors to a significant 153.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 153/6 in 20 overs (Mohammad Naim 36, Soumya Sarkar 30, Mahmudullah 30; Yuzvendra Chahal 2-28) lost to India 153/2 in 15.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 85) by eight wickets.