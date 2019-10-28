India vs Bangladesh 2019 Schedule: Complete time table, when and where to watch, live streaming and more
After dismantling South Africa, India will host Bangladesh in a 3-match T20I series and a 2-match Test series in November. Bangladesh have never beaten India in both these formats of the game which means the hosts will start as firm favourites.
To date, India and Bangladesh have faced each other in just eight T20Is, with the Men in Blue emerging victorious on every single occasion. In the Test format, the two sides have locked horns nine times, with India winning seven of those games and two ending in draws.
The home team has rested Virat Kohli for the T20I leg which means Rohit Sharma will skipper the side in the 3-match series. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be without the services of their star opener, Tamim Iqbal. However, they still have a strong unit which will be led by Shakib Al Hasan.
India have named a full-strength squad for the Test series keeping in mind the 120 points of the ICC World Test Championship up for grabs. The visitors are yet to announce their Test squad but not too many changes are expected from the one that recently lost a Test against Afghanistan at home.
Although India have a phenomenal record against the Tigers, they will do well not to underestimate Bangladesh, who have plenty of quality in their ranks.
On that note, let us take a look at the complete schedule of Bangladesh's tour of India 2019.
India vs Bangladesh Schedule:
T20I series fixtures
1st T20I: 3 November, 19:00 IST, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
2nd T20I: 7 November, 19:00 IST, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
3rd T20I: 10 November, 19:00 IST, Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
Test series fixtures
1st Test: 14-18 November, 9:30 AM IST, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
2nd Test: 22-26 November, 9:30 AM IST, Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Telecast Details
Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal
Hotstar: Online streaming in the Indian subcontinent
SuperSport: South Africa
OSN Sports Cricket HD: Middle East and North Africa
Willow TV: United States of America
Sky Sports Cricket: United Kingdom
FOX Sports: Australia
DD National: India
Astro Cricket HD: Malaysia
ATN Cricket Plus (Asian Television Network): Canada