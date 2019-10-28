India vs Bangladesh 2019 Schedule: Complete time table, when and where to watch, live streaming and more

Bangladesh v India

After dismantling South Africa, India will host Bangladesh in a 3-match T20I series and a 2-match Test series in November. Bangladesh have never beaten India in both these formats of the game which means the hosts will start as firm favourites.

To date, India and Bangladesh have faced each other in just eight T20Is, with the Men in Blue emerging victorious on every single occasion. In the Test format, the two sides have locked horns nine times, with India winning seven of those games and two ending in draws.

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian T20I team

The home team has rested Virat Kohli for the T20I leg which means Rohit Sharma will skipper the side in the 3-match series. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be without the services of their star opener, Tamim Iqbal. However, they still have a strong unit which will be led by Shakib Al Hasan.

India have named a full-strength squad for the Test series keeping in mind the 120 points of the ICC World Test Championship up for grabs. The visitors are yet to announce their Test squad but not too many changes are expected from the one that recently lost a Test against Afghanistan at home.

India’s squad for Test series against Bangladesh: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Saha (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant#INDvBAN — BCCI (@BCCI) October 24, 2019

Although India have a phenomenal record against the Tigers, they will do well not to underestimate Bangladesh, who have plenty of quality in their ranks.

Virat Kohli will captain the Indian Test team

On that note, let us take a look at the complete schedule of Bangladesh's tour of India 2019.

T20I series fixtures

1st T20I: 3 November, 19:00 IST, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

2nd T20I: 7 November, 19:00 IST, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

3rd T20I: 10 November, 19:00 IST, Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

Test series fixtures

1st Test: 14-18 November, 9:30 AM IST, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

2nd Test: 22-26 November, 9:30 AM IST, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Telecast Details

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal

Hotstar: Online streaming in the Indian subcontinent

SuperSport: South Africa

OSN Sports Cricket HD: Middle East and North Africa

Willow TV: United States of America

Sky Sports Cricket: United Kingdom

FOX Sports: Australia

DD National: India

Astro Cricket HD: Malaysia

ATN Cricket Plus (Asian Television Network): Canada