India vs Bangladesh 2019: Shakib Al Hasan reportedly facing 18-month ban for failing to report bookie approach

Shakib Al Hasan could be slapped with an 18-month ban

What’s the story?

Bangladesh all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan could reportedly face an 18-month ban by the ICC for his failure to report a bookie approach to the apex body’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU).

In case you didn’t know

The ICC has strict rules wherein players are mandated to report any offer they’ve received from malicious elements, even if they’ve not given in to the proposal.

Moreover, Shakib recently spearheaded a players strike against the Bangladesh Cricket Board, a matter that was resolved only a few days ago. Thus, the aforementioned incidents have cast a doubt over his participation in the Tigers’ tour to India, which begins on the 3rd of November, 2019.

The heart of the matter

‘Samakal’, one of Bangladesh's leading Bengali daily, quipped that Shakib potentially faced an 18-month ban for not letting the ICC know about an approach made by a bookie to the all-rounder, two years ago. Though they failed to mention the game in question, they wrote that it was an international fixture.

The daily also stated that the left-arm spinner was being frozen out of the team’s practice sessions and warm-up games on the ICC’s instructions, something that could lead to more drastic consequences for Shakib.

The newspaper also quoted that the all-rounder had recently admitted his mistake to officials from the ICC’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit, thereby going against the rule the body has set for such circumstances.

What’s next?

So far, the ICC has refrained from commenting on these reports and it remains to be seen if these accusations are true or baseless.

On the cricketing front, Bangladesh open their tour with a T20I on the 3rd of November, in which Shakib is unlikely to take part. In his absence, either of Mahmudullah or Mosaddek Hossain could be handed the reins.

As for the Tests, if Shakib is indeed banned or overlooked, Mushfiqur Rahim could be entrusted with the captaincy.

