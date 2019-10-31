India vs Bangladesh 2019: Sourav Ganguly says no change in venue for first T20I

Vinay.Chhabria FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 31 Oct 2019, 20:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sourav Ganguly.

What's the story?

BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly, has guaranteed that the first T20I of the upcoming three-match series between India and Bangladesh will go ahead as per the plans in Delhi. Earlier, rumors had emerged that the officials may shift the first match out of the national capital owing to the city's poor air quality index.

However, Ganguly has silenced the rumor mills by issuing a statement to ANI today.

The background

Delhi has been facing poor air quality for the last few years and the air quality deteriorates further in winters.

When Sri Lanka had toured India in 2017, the two teams had battled in a Test match at the same venue and, the visiting players had raised an issue over the pollution. They even came out wearing protective masks on the field thereby expressing their discomfort.

The Sri Lankan players with masks during the Test match against India played in 2017

The heart of the matter

As the Sri Lankan players had to face troubles during the last match played in Delhi, many fans believed that the BCCI would change the schedule and allot the first T20 international between India and Bangladesh to any other state association.

ANI interviewed the new BCCI President Sourav Ganguly about the same on Thursday (31st October), to which he replied

“Yes, it (the match) will (continue as planned).”

Former Indian cricketer, Gautam Gambhir had told ANI that the people in Delhi should be more worried about the deteriorating air quality than the match being shifted somewhere else.

Advertisement

Besides, the Indian T20I vice-captain, Rohit Sharma said earlier today that the air in Delhi will not create any problem for the home side. Also, reports had emerged that the Indian team will probably train indoors because of the same reason.

What's next?

Both teams have reached at the venue and, the first T20I will take place at the Arun Jaitley stadium this Sunday at 7pm. The second and the third T20Is will be hosted by Rajkot and Nagpur, respectively while India and Bangladesh will play the two Test matches at Indore and Kolkata.

Rohit Sharma.