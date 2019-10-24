India vs Bangladesh 2019 : VVS Laxman feels Bangladesh will be more competitive than South Africa

VVS Laxman has predicted that the India vs Bangladesh series will be more competitive

Cricketer-turned-commentator, VVS Laxman feels that India’s upcoming series against Bangladesh would be more competitive than the ones that transpired with South Africa recently. According to the former batsman, the Tigers will give a tough fight to the Indian side, especially in the T20 format.

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in the 3-match T20I series against Bangladesh which will start from the 3rd of November at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

During the post-match show of the 3rd Test between India and South Africa, Laxman, who works as a cricket expert for Star Sports, expressed his views over the Bangladesh series and said,

“I feel India versus Bangladesh series is going to be a competitive one. The Bangladesh squad is more experienced than the current South Africa team and most of the Bangladesh players are also in good form. The Bangladesh team has grown over the years and cannot be taken lightly considering they always give a tough fight to the Indian team in T20Is.”

Virat Kohli has been rested for the T20I series

The Men In Blue have a week’s break before the series against Bangladesh. However, the fans might be a bit tensed about the T20I series against Bangladesh as South Africa had not allowed the hosts to win the series despite the absence of Faf du Plessis. The Indian side won their only match of the series owing to Virat Kohli’s mature innings of 72 runs.

Additionally, the selectors have made a lot of changes in the squad as they have called up Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube to the T20I team.

As Bangladesh have never defeated India in the shortest format of the game, it would be interesting to see how they perform in this series. If the Tigers play to their full potential, they could upset the apple cart and topple India.