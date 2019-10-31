India vs Bangladesh 2019: Wriddhiman Saha expects the pink ball to swing more under lights

Wriddhiman Saha (left)

The second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, scheduled to start from 22 November, is all set to become Indian team’s first day-night Test match.

While cricket pundits are coming up with varied theories and guesses about the behavior of the new SG pink ball and the night conditions, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has stated that he anticipates the bowlers to enjoy the swinging conditions at night.

Speaking to the Times of India, Saha said:

“We expect the ball to swing more under lights and given the form our pacers are in, they will enjoy the conditions.”

Saha and Mohammad Shami are the only two Indian players who have the experience of playing with the pink ball; they both represented the Mohun Bagan team in the Cricket Association of Bengal Super League at Eden Gardens in June 2016.

Mohammad Shami

However, Saha isn’t sure how the ball is going to behave under lights as they used the Kookaburra ball in the Bengal Super League instead of the SG pink ball.

He said:

"That match, however, was played with the Kookaburra ball. This time it will be SG. So it can be different. Yes, sighting was a bit of a problem once the ball got old and dirty. Especially during the twilight period, it can be challenging."

Saha also expects the dew factor to come into play late in the second and third sessions, but added that he was yet to discuss these issues face-to-face with his Indian team counterparts.

"Dew is expected in November. So that should also be taken into consideration,” he said.

“We are excited but I haven't got to interact with my India teammates regarding the day-night Test. Will get to discuss it in the next few days. We won't have much preparation time. Hence we need to plan and adjust fast,” he added.

The pink ball that is used for day-night Tests

The day-night Test was BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly’s first major decision as president and was taken after discussions with Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Bangladesh's tour begins with three T20I matches which will be followed by two Tests. The first Test starts 14 November at Indore before the teams move to Eden Gardens for the much-awaited day-night clash.