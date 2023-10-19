India vs Bangladesh, 2023 World Cup: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Continuing their dominant streak in the ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023, Team India steamrolled past Bangladesh in Match 17 of the ongoing tournament. The fixture was played at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19.

Chasing 257 in the second innings, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill added 88 runs for the opening wicket to give India a great start. While Rohit (48) missed out on another fifty, Gill recorded his maiden ODI World Cup fifty, scoring 53 off 55.

After Rohit and Gill were both dismissed, Virat Kohli, in his typical style, took control and orchestrated a brilliant run-chase to lead India to victory.

The modern-day master made a superlative century (103*) with six fours and four maximums. India reached the target with seven wickets and 51 balls in hand.

In the first innings, Bangladesh had gotten off to a great start, courtesy of a 93-run opening partnership between Liton Das (68) and Tanzid Hasan (51). However, the Tigers couldn't build on the start and only manage to pile up a below-par first-innings total of 256/8.

Now that the highly entertaining clash is over, here's a look at the summary, award winners, scorecard, and top stats from the game.

Full list of award winners in the IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup match

Ravindra Jadeja bowled a brilliant spell of 2/38 in the first innings and also took a blinder of a catch at point to send back Mushfiqur Rahim (38). However, the Player of the Match award was given to Virat Kohli, who made a stupendous 103* off 97.

Man of the Match: Virat Kohli (103* off 97)

IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup match scorecard

Bangladesh batting scorecard vs India [Sportskeeda]

After opting to bat first, Tanzid Hasan (51) and Litton Das (68) gave their side a dream start. They first negotiated the new-ball threat before letting loose after the eighth over mark.

However, once Kuldeep Yadav broke their partnership, it all went downhill for Bangladesh. While Mahmudullah did well for his 46, Bangladesh could only reach to 256/8 on a surface where 300 should've been minimum.

India batting scorecard vs Bangladesh [Sportskeeda]

It was another instance where the Indian top-order and middle-order joined together to take the side home without much fuss.

Both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill made the most of the fielding restrictions in the powerplay before Virat Kohli kept the scoreboard ticking with his impressive running and ability to find gaps at will.

KL Rahul also did a superb job as he remained unbeaten during his run-a-ball 34.

IND vs BAN, 2023 ODI World Cup match: Top landmarks and stats from India vs Bangladesh game

The match also saw a slew of landmarks being reached. Here's a list of some interesting stats from Match 17 of the 2023 ODI World Cup between IND and BAN:

Virat Kohli becomes the Indian to feature in the most wins for India in ICC events. The Men in Blue's victory on Thursday is Kohli's 53rd instance of winning an ICC event game. He has surpassed MS Dhoni on the list, who won 52 matches as a player in ICC matches. Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das' opening stand of 93 runs is now Bangladesh's highest opening partnership in ODI World Cups. With Virat Kohli being named the Player of the Match against Bangladesh, he has now become the Indian with the most Player of the Match awards in ICC matches. It was his 11th P.O.M award. Sachin Tendulkar bagged 10 P.O.M awards for India in ICC games. Virat Kohli also completed 26,000 international runs on Thursday. He has achieved the milestone in just 567 innings, which is now the fastest by any player in international cricket. With his superb hundred, Kohli has earned himself another record. He has now surpassed Mahela Jayawardene (25,957) on the list to become the fourth-highest run-getter in international cricket. Kohli now has a total of 26,026 runs.