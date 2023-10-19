India vs Bangladesh, 2023 World Cup: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

It will be Team India vs Bangladesh in match number 17 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday. The Men in Blue have been fantastic in the competition so far, winning three out of three and living up to their favorites tag. In contrast, after beating Afghanistan, Bangladesh have gone down to England and New Zealand by big margins.

India hammered arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets in their last match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They were brilliant with the ball, cleaning up Pakistan for a mediocre 191 in 42.5 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma (86 off 63) and Shreyas Iyer (53* off 62) then starred in the chase as India registered victory by seven wickets.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, got beaten by the Kiwis by eight wickets in their previous World Cup clash. They managed only 245/9 batting first, a target New Zealand chased without trouble. Bangladesh, however, have beaten India in three of the last ODI four meetings between the teams, so that will give them confidence.

Today's IND vs BAN toss result

Bangladesh have won the toss and have decided to bat first. Najmul Hossain Shanto, leading in Shakib Al Hasan’s absence, said:

“It looks a fresh wicket. If we put some good score on the board, it'll be good for the team.”

Nasum Ahmed has come in for Shakib, while Taskin Ahmed has also been left out. India are going in with an unchanged playing XI.

IND vs BAN - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Today's IND vs BAN pitch report

According to Sanjay Manjrekar and Irfan Pathan, the pitch is a good one with a history of lot of runs. It's a pitch where seamers wouldn't mind bowling first or even under lights. It's a black soil pitch, there's grass covering which is not green, so it will hold the pitch nicely. Looks like a high-scoring pitch.

Today's IND vs BAN match players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

Bangladesh squad: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed.

IND vs BAN - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Richard Kettleborough

TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft