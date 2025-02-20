India vs Bangladesh, 2025 Champions Trophy: India player ratings as Gill & Shami fire Men in Blue to routine win

India kicked off their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign on a positive note as they beat Bangladesh by six wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 20. The Men in Blue were challenged at times, but they came out on top in fairly routine fashion in the end.

Ad

After the Tigers won the toss and opted to bat, India ran riot in the powerplay with five quick wickets. Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali then stitched a superb partnership that gave Bangladesh hope of reaching a defendable total, but an assured century from Shubman Gill anchored the chase. India got over the line with 21 balls to spare.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from their Champions Trophy clash against Bangladesh.

Ad

Trending

IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Gill leads the way with ton

Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Rohit Sharma: 7/10

Ad

Rohit wasn't in any control for most of his knock, but he hung in there and found a few boundaries. The Indian skipper shelled an important catch at slip that cost the team a mountain of runs and wasn't at his fluent best in the second innings either.

Shubman Gill: 10/10

Gill, batting in slightly tricky conditions, was a class apart. The No. 1 ranked ODI batter put together a well-compiled century, finding the boundary when given anything loose and turning strike over well. He was there when the winning runs were hit.

Ad

Shreyas Iyer: 4/10

Shreyas tried to be positive, as he often does, but the conditions weren't in his favor to attempt those strokes. He holed out while trying a lofted shot, soon after a couple of close shaves ended short of fielders.

Virat Kohli: 3/10

Kohli seemed to be struggling out in the middle against Bangladesh's pace-off deliveries. He couldn't find the tempo that he usually cruises at in chases and was dismissed playing a cut that he would've usually middled.

Ad

Hardik Pandya: 4/10

Hardik didn't have much to do against Bangladesh as he bowled just four overs and didn't bat. He didn't seem too limber on the field.

Axar Patel: 7.5/10

Axar broke the back of the Bangladesh batting lineup with two important wickets towards the end of the powerplay and was unlucky not to get more reward for his efforts. Coming to bat at No. 5, he tried to slog-sweep Rishad Hossain and put India in a bit of trouble in the chase.

Ad

Ravindra Jadeja: 6/10

Jadeja bowled nine overs that went for 37 runs and didn't produce any wickets. The Bangladesh batters were happy to play him out without taking any risks at the end of his spell.

KL Rahul: 7/10

Rahul survived a number of close shaves, with a dropped chance and two run-out opportunities missed. He made the most of those and was unbeaten in the chase. The Indian keeper wasn't at his tidy best with the gloves on.

Ad

Harshit Rana: 8/10

Rana got rid of Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto to put India in the ascendancy in the powerplay and came back to prise out two more wickets. He should've been used more in the middle overs, particularly when Hridoy and Jaker were resurrecting the innings.

Kuldeep Yadav: 6/10

Kuldeep still doesn't seem to have regained his rhythm. He bowled 10 overs that went for 43 runs, and while his fielders didn't back him up, he didn't bowl with the bite we have come to associate with him in recent times.

Ad

Mohammed Shami: 9/10

Shami is still some way off his best, but he turned in an encouraging display in Dubai. The veteran paceman picked up five wickets, getting the ball to nip around and taking pace off when necessary. His ODI record is nothing short of stellar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news