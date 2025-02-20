India vs Bangladesh, 2025 Champions Trophy: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The second match of the 2025 Champions Trophy will take place on Thursday, February 20, between former champions India and their neighbors Bangladesh. It is the second game of Group A as well.

Home team Pakistan took on New Zealand in the opening fixture played in Karachi on February 19. Despite having the home advantage, the Men in Green suffered a big defeat against the Kiwis in the 2025 Champions Trophy opener.

The action will move to Dubai now for the second game. Before Dubai hosts its first game of the mega event, here's a short preview of the India vs Bangladesh clash.

India vs Bangladesh 2025 Champions Trophy match details

Match: India vs Bangladesh, Match 2, 2025 Champions Trophy.

Date and Time: February 20, 2:30 pm IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

India vs Bangladesh pitch report

The pitch in Dubai generally helps batters and pacers. However, there have been reports of a used pitch being used for this game. Hence, spinners could also have a big say in the result. The pitch report will be broadcast ahead of the toss.

India vs Bangladesh weather forecast

A warm afternoon is expected in Dubai for this Champions Trophy match. The temperature will loom around 24 degrees Celsius, while the humidity levels will be approximately 49%. There is no chance of rain in Dubai.

India vs Bangladesh probable XIs

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh.

Bangladesh

Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana and Mustafizur Rahman.

India vs Bangladesh live-streaming details and telecast channel list

India: Star Sports, Sports18 (TV) and JioHotstar (Live streaming)

Bangladesh: Nagorik TV, T Sports (TV) and Toffee (Live streaming).

