India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I: Preview, Predicted XI, Head-to-head stats, Live Streaming, Weather forecast and Pitch report

Bangladesh won the first T20I by 7 wickets

After registering their first-ever T20I victory over India, Bangladesh will look to seal the three-match series when the two sides lock horns once again on 7th November in Rajkot.

Mushfiqur Rahim's brilliance with the bat and stand-in skipper Mahmudullah's smart tactics helped Bangladesh thrash India in Delhi, and the Tigers will look to repeat the same performance once again while Rohit Sharma's men will try to bounce back in the second T20I.

The top three batsmen of the Indian team namely Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and KL Rahul will need to fire on all cylinders in the second match as yet another slip-up could all but guarantee India's first T20I series loss to Bangladesh.

Apart from the trio, youngsters Shivam Dubey and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant will also need to be at their best in order to ensure that they hold on to their spot for the upcoming matches.

From the visitors, Rahim will hold the 'X-factor' yet again as the wicket-keeper batsman has a stellar record against India and is also fresh off a match-winning knock from the first T20I. He will have the support of all-rounder Soumya Sarkar and death bowling specialist Mustafizur Rahman, with the latter keen to improve on his poor show from the opening match.

Here is all you need to know about the second T20I between India and Bangladesh.

Match details

Date: November 7, 2019 (Thursday)

Time: 7:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Weather report

There are predictions for rain in Rajkot on 7th November as the weather is expected to stay cloudy for the entire course of the match. The fans may not get a complete 40-overs match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Pitch Report

The wicket in Rajkot has always produced high-scoring matches and the fact that India had chased down a target of 202 runs here signifies the aforementioned claim. Batsmen will certainly enjoy a good opportunity to score some runs on this surface.

Head-to-head stats

Total matches played: 9

India: 8

Bangladesh: 1

Predicted XIs

Rohit Sharma may not want to tinker with the batting line-up despite a moderate show on a tough pitch in Delhi. However, the team management may choose to replace Khaleel Ahmed with Shardul Thakur, with the former unable to make too much of an impact with the ball in hand.

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dubey, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Bangladesh can be expected to field the same playing XI from the first T20I, considering that each player essayed his role to perfection in the team.

Bangladesh Predicted XI: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah (C), Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Shaiful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Live Broadcast and streaming details

The three-match T20I series will be broadcast live on the Star Network in India. The coverage will run on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. The fans can also stream the match live on Hotstar.