India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Toss result and playing 11s, umpires list and pitch report

After a disappointing performance in the one-day series, India looked more at home in the red-ball format, trouncing Bangladesh by 188 runs in the first Test in Chattogram. The hosts were expected to struggle in the traditional version as the format has never been their strength. The script went along similar lines.

Despite missing their skipper Rohit Sharma (who has been ruled out of the second Test as well) due to injury, the visitors did well to come up with a convincing performance. There were some early tremors when India lost three wickets for 48 on the opening day. But normalcy was restored courtesy of efficient knocks from Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer.

Pujara, who missed a much-awaited Test hundred in the first innings, got to the landmark in the second, playing a breezy knock. Young opener Shubman Gill also notched up his maiden Test hundred in the second essay.

There were plenty of positives for India in Chattogram, with Kuldeep Yadav’s successful Test comeback being one of them. Can the visitors build on the momentum and wrap up the series 2-0?

Today's IND vs BAN toss result

Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to bat. Speaking about the decision, Shakib Al Hasan said:

“It will be challenging for the first two hours. If we can manage that, we can score well."

Bangladesh have made two changes - Mominul Haque comes in for Yasir Ali and Taskin Ahmed for Ebadot Hossain. India have made a big decision by leaving out first Test Player of the Match Kuldeep Yadav in favor of Jaydev Unadkat.

IND vs BAN - Match playing XIs

India: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed

Today's IND vs BAN pitch report

While the Mirpur pitch is generally good to bat on, there is some grass on the surface. Expect some help for seamers early on.

IND vs BAN match players list

India: KL Rahul (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Saurabh Kumar, Srikar Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Yasir Ali, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed , Taskin Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Mominul Haque

IND vs BAN - 2nd Test match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Brown, Sharfuddoula

TV umpire: Michael Gough

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

