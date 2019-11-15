India vs Bangladesh Day 2, Indore Test | Match highlights, Twitter reacts and best moments

Mayank Agarwal.

Day 2 of the first Test at the Holkar stadium in Indore saw records tumble at an exponential rate with India grabbing the upper-hand. Every session saw different players take center-stage.

Session 1 highlights

Starting Day 2 on 86 for 1 after losing the wicket of opener Rohit Sharma overnight, India continued their march as Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal stitched together a 91-run partnership for the second wicket.

The first session saw Virat Kohli get out for a rare duck as he failed to get bat on ball to an incoming delivery from Abu Jayed only to be given out leg-before wicket on the second ball he faced.

After the loss of two quick wickets, Ajinkya Rahane and Mayank Agarwal steadied the innings to take India to lunch at 188 for the loss of two wickets. Agarwal was not out on 91 enterings into lunch.

Session 2 highlights

In the post-lunch session, India added 115 runs without losing a wicket as Rahane and Agarwal steadied the Indian innings. Meanwhile, Agarwal reached his hundred by flicking a length ball from Ebadat Hossain for two runs to reach his third hundred in eight Tests. India went in for tea at 303 for three.

With Mayank looking solid at one end, Virat Kohli was seen gesturing the opening batsman from the Pavillon to stay at the wicket and score a double ton.

Session 3 highlights

10 balls into the post-tea session, India lost Rahane after scoring a classy 86-run knock. Jayed claimed his fourth wicket of the innings as Rahane tried to cut a length ball only to be caught at deep point. Rahane and Mayank Agarwal added 190 runs for the fourth wicket.

Mayank Agarwal, unperturbed by the fall of wickets at the other end, looked solid in his defense and soon brought his second double hundred in only five innings in sublime fashion, hitting a six over the long-on boundary. He now stands 34 runs short of Steven Smith's tally of 774 Test runs in 2019.

Soon after the double ton, Agarwal was seen sharing a light gesture with skipper Virat Kohli. Agarwal reminded his captain that the task of scoring 200 runs was done. However, Kohli, who knew he was on the big screen, gestured that a triple century was on the cards

Agarwal departed after scoring 243 runs which included 28 fours and eight sixes. After the dismissal of Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja came into his own and scored a pacy half-century and along with Umesh Yadav, added quick-fire 39 runs to end the day 493 for the loss of six wickets.