India vs Bangladesh, First T20I: Preview, Predicted XI, Head-to-head stats, Live Streaming, Weather forecast and Pitch report

India vs Bangladesh

India are set to play their neighbours Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series at home starting on November 3. This is the first time Bangladesh have been invited for a full-fledged tour to India since earning their Test status.

The build-up to the series hasn’t been positive amidst news regarding the suspension of Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and pollution in the capital city, which is scheduled to host the first T20I of the series on Sunday.

While it remains to be seen how Bangladesh deal with the absence of Shakib, the hosts have opted to rest a few of their regulars such as skipper Virat Kohli. The likes of Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson have been included in the side as the Men in Blue look to settle on a perfect combination ahead of the T20I World Cup next year.

Despite all the drama surrounding the first T20I in Delhi, both sides would want to make a winning start by gaining a lead in the series.

Here is all you need to know about the encounter.

Match details

Date: November 3, 2019 (Sunday)

Time: 7:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Weather report

The weather is expected to stay clear with no rain predicted during the match hours. The severe levels of pollution in Delhi can be an issue, but authorities expect the match to go through. However, with a 7 PM start, the dew can be constant throughout the entire course of the game. With the match being played during early winter in north India, it is expected to be partly chilly.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium has always offered great assistance to spin bowling and can be expected to play a similar role on Sunday. With low bounce, the shot-making does get tough at times. However, with dew also being a major factor, the batsmen must enjoy their time in the middle.

In all, one can expect some fireworks in Delhi as the small boundaries make the job easier for the batters to play their shots.

Head-to-head stats

Total matches played: 8

India: 8

Bangladesh: 0

Predicted XIs

Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India will welcome some of their squad players for the T20I series. There might be a tussle for a couple of spots in the middle-order with KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, and Shreyas Iyer battling for the two available spots. It will be a real headache for Sharma and the team management as each of the three batsmen have performed well in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy.

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandy, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal

Bangladesh will miss the services of Shakib Al Hasan

On the other hand, Bangladesh would want to field their best XI as Mahmudullah leads his team in an all-important T20I series. The team will be without the services of a few of their senior players, but the young talent will get an opportunity to prove their mettle against a dominant Indian outfit.

Bangladesh Predicted XI: Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah (C), Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Taijul Islam, Shaiful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Live Brodcast and streaming details

The three-match T20I series will be broadcasted live on the Star network in India. The coverage will run on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. The match will also be streamed live on Hotstar.