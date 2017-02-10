India vs Bangladesh One-off Test Day 2: 5 Talking Points

Kohli's form, Rahim's keeping and many more.

@shanky11173 by Shankar Narayan Top 5 / Top 10 10 Feb 2017, 17:46 IST

India dominated proceedings on Day 2 of the one-off Test against Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, amassing 689 for 7 declared in their first innings before taking the wicket of Soumya Sarakr to leave the visitors at 41 for 1 and a moutain to climb in the upcoming few days.

Virat Kohli was once again the star for the hosts, scoring his fourth double hundred and was well-supported by Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja.

Here are the talking points from the day:

5.India get it right with the DRS

Kohli got it spot on with the DRS on Friday

For the first time in the five-match rubber against England, India employed the Decision Review System(DRS) for a Test series in their own backyard. It was a decision, which was met by positive reviews all around as many felt that the BCCI and the team were finally beginning to loosen their hold on the usage of the technology.

Right throughout the series, the team had a mixed outing with the technology and the outcome was that they would improve with regards to the decision making as they use it more-and-more.

On the second day of the one-off Test against Bangladesh, they got yet another chance to use the DRS when an Umesh Yadav-delivery passed the outside edge of Soumya Sarkar’s bat. The on-field umpire ruled it not out.

Not convinced by that, Kohli went up for a review and replays suggested a faint under edge and that was enough for the call to be overturned.