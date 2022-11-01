India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 35

India will square off against Bangladesh in the 35th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. With the race to the semi-finals getting interesting, all eyes will be on this Group 2 fixture.

India got off to a sensational start at the T20 World Cup 2022. They edged Pakistan in a nail-biting contest, which was followed by a win over the Netherlands in their next fixture. But they failed to repeat their performance as they suffered their first loss of the competition against South Africa on Sunday.

After electing to bat first, the Indian batters struggled throughout their innings. Suryakumar Yadav stood tall against the Proteas with 68 off 40 balls to guide the team to 133/9.

The bowlers tried hard and picked up five wickets in total but failed to hold their nerves as they lost the game in the last over. Arshdeep Singh bowled beautifully and grabbed two wickets. They now move to Adelaide and will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

Bangladesh, too, started their campaign on a winning note. They beat the Netherlands in their opening fixture but suffered a heavy loss against South Africa in their next outing. They bounced back to beat Zimbabwe in a thriller of a contest in their most recent game.

Batting first, Bangladesh finished their innings on 150/7, thanks to a wonderful innings from Najmul Hossain Shanto (71). The bowlers stepped up and kept picking up wickets at regular intervals. The game went down to the wire and they held their nerves to win it by three runs.

Taskin Ahmed was the wrecker-in-chief with figures of 3/19 in his four overs. They will be brimming with confidence and will hope to continue their winning momentum.

India vs Bangladesh Match Details:

Match: India vs Bangladesh, Match 35, Super 12 Group 2, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: November 2 2022, Wednesday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

India vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval is a balanced track. The new-ball bowlers may get some movement under the lights and the batters will have to be watchful at the start of their innings. Once set, they can play their strokes freely. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the game.

India vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

There is a slight chance of rain in the evening on Wednesday, with the temperatures expected to hover between 11 and 16 degrees Celsius.

India vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

India

Dinesh Karthik injured his lower back in their last game against South Africa. We may see a couple of changes to the playing XI, with Axar Patel coming back into the side in place of Deepak Hooda and Rishabh Pant replacing Karthik if he doesn’t get fit in time.

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Bangladesh

Bangladesh won a thrilling contest against Zimbabwe in their last game and aren't expected to tinker with the winning combination.

Probable XI

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

India vs Bangladesh where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Arshdeep Singh to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes