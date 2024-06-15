India vs Canada, 2024 T20 World Cup: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill pitch history and T20I records

Central Broward Regional Park Stadium will host a 2024 T20 World Cup contest between India and Canada tonight (June 15). Both teams already know their fate. India have qualified for Super 8s while Canada have been eliminated. Hence, this match does not have much significance.

Still, this is a big opportunity for Canadian players to make their mark against a top-ranked team like India. Canada recorded a win against Ireland earlier in the tournament and they will try to perform well against India as well.

Before the first-ever T20I match between India and Canada starts, here's a look at the pitch history for the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium.

Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill T20I records

Lauderhill has hosted 18 T20Is so far, with the last two matches being abandoned due to wet outfield. Persistent rainfall has denied any action in Lauderhill in this year's T20 World Cup.

Nevertheless, here are some numbers from the previous matches hosted by this stadium:

T20I matches played: 18

Won by teams batting first: 11

Won by teams batting second: 4

No result: 3

Highest individual score: 110* - KL Rahul (IND) vs West Indies, 2016

Best bowling figures: 4/12 - Sunil Narine (WI) vs New Zealand, 2012

Highest team total: 245/6 - West Indies vs India, 2016

Lowest team total: 81 - New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2010

Highest successful run-chase: 179/1 - India vs West Indies, 2023

Average first innings score: 147

Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill pitch report

Typically, the pitch in Lauderhill has helped the batters and there have been several high-scoring matches on this ground. However, the wicket has been under covers for a long time.

The fast bowlers may receive help from the conditions initially. If batters try to attack the bowlers all out, they may find it difficult to score runs.

Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill last T20I match

West Indies beat India by eight wickets in the last completed T20I match on this ground on August 13, 2023. Romario Shepherd's four-wicket haul helped the Caribbean side restrict their rivals to 165/9 in 20 overs despite a 61-run knock from Suryakumar Yadav.

In response, Brandon King's unbeaten 55-ball 85 guided West Indies to 171/2 in 18 overs. Eleven wickets fell in 38 overs of that game, with spinners taking four of them.

Brief scores: India 165/9 (Suryakumar Yadav 61, Romario Shepherd 4/31) lost to West Indies 171/2 (Brandon King 85*, Tilak Varma 1/17) by 8 wickets.

