India vs Canada, 2024 T20 World Cup Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India and the US

India will take on Canada in match number 33 of the ICC Men's 2024 T20 World Cup at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday, June 15. This will be the last match for both sides in Group A.

The Men in Blue have already qualified for the Super 8 round, with three wins from as many games. After beating Ireland by eight wickets and Pakistan by six runs, they got the better of co-hosts United States by seven wickets. Weather permitting, Rohit Sharma and company will be keen to make it four wins out of four.

Canada have won only one of their three games so far. They went down to the United States by seven wickets before getting the better of Ireland by 12 runs. In their previous match, they suffered a seven-wicket loss to Pakistan. Canada will be keen to sign off from the tournament with a fighting performance.

India vs Canada, 2024 T20 World Cup telecast channel list in India, the US

In India, the live telecast of the India vs Canada 2024 T20 World Cup match can be followed on Star Sports network channels. The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST and 10:30 AM local time.

As per information obtained from the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the India vs Canada match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

In the US, the live telecast of the game can be seen on WillowTV, which is a 24x7 live cricket channel. As per WillowTV's website, the channel is available on satellite and cable networks for a monthly subscription fee and as part of sports packages. Further, the live telecast of the game in Canada will also be available on WillowTV.

India vs Canada, 2024 T20 World Cup live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the India vs Canada 2024 T20 World Cup can be followed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website.

The IND vs CAN World Cup clash can be watched for free on the mobile app. However, to watch live streaming on the web, fans must have a paid subscription.

