India vs Canada Match Prediction: Who will win today's 2024 T20 World Cup match?

When the group-stage fixtures for the 2024 T20 World Cup were announced, this clash wasn't expected to be one of great consequence. India were always the runaway favorites to qualify from Group A, and Canada were a distinct fourth in terms of overall strength.

So when India and Canada lock horns in Florida on Saturday, June 15, not a lot will be at stake for both sides. Surprises aren't likely, with the weather being a major question mark in the southern state.

But we've already had our fair share of shocks in Group A. The United States of America beat Pakistan in a Super Over, pushed India to the limit, and secured passage to the Super Eight stage with a washout against Ireland. The co-hosts also ensured direct qualification for the next edition of the T20 World Cup.

Trending

Canada will look to take inspiration from their neighbors and come up with a memorable display to round off the league stage. Not often do they get the chance to lock horns with the best sides in the world, and any impression made will likely stand the test of time, for a few years at least.

The Men in Blue, meanwhile, will want to get through the league stage without any injury and form concerns. They canceled their practice session on the eve of the match and presumably have an eye on sorting out the last few concerns in their team combination.

2024 T20 World Cup: Rain might be the likely winner in Florida

India v Pakistan - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

The forecast isn't great for Saturday, with thunderstorms expected throughout the contest. The points might be split, but if a game transpires, India are the obvious favorites.

Canada do have a few bright spots in their lineup. Their fast bowlers are threatening enough to ask some questions of the opposition batters, and Nicholas Kirton, in particular, has played with some real flair in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

But on the whole, Canada are going out be outmatched in all departments. India's fast bowlers have been rampant in the tournament so far, and despite a few of their key batters not being at their best, they've managed to sneak in three wins on the trot.

Not much needs to be said about this prediction. We're in for an eternal highlight if India don't get the job done.

Prediction: India to win Match 33 of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback