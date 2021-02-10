India vs England 1st Test: Stats round-up after England's emphatic victory

Joe Root's double century powered England to a win in the 1st Test over the hosts. The visitors took a 1-0 lead in the 4-match series after the Chennai Test. England piled on a massive first innings total on the board and from there on, the Virat Kohli-led side never recovered.

India's batting display was below-par in reply to England's total as the batsmen didn't put a prize on their wicket. Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar top-scored as the southpaws scored a stroke-filled 91 and an unbeaten 85 respectively.

England didn't enforce the follow-on but they were bowled out for a paltry total of 178 as Ashwin picked up a 6-fer at his home ground. They set a total of 420 to chase with little over 3 sessions left but other than Shubman Gill and Kohli, there were no major contributors for the Asian side as a 227-run defeat was inflicted upon them.

Here is a glance through the important stats from the 1st test.

#1 Joe Root became the joint-most successful England captain with his 26th Test win and equalized Michael Vaughan's record.

With a win in the 1st test, Root is now officially England's best captain. He equalized with Vaughan.

#2 Virat Kohli has now lost 4 consecutive matches as captain in Test Cricket.

Virat Kohli has now lost four consecutive matches as captain in the longest format of the game. His last victory was against Bangladesh in November 2019.

Virat Kohli has now lost his last four Tests as captain - the most he has lost in succession (Wellington, Christchurch, Adelaide & Chennai).



In the seven Tests prior to the current streak, he had won seven in a row, the longest such sequence for an Indian captain.#INDvENG — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) February 9, 2021

#3 Ishant Sharma became the 3rd Indian pacer to scalp 300 Test wickets

The lanky Indian pacer became the 3rd Indian pacer and the 6th Indian overall to reach 300 Test wickets. He has joined an elite list of Indian bowlers which includes Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, and R Ashwin.

#4 Ashwin bowled 55 overs in the first innings, the most number of overs he has bowled in an innings in his career

Ashwin bowled 55 overs in the first innings, the most number of overs he has bowled in an innings in his career. He bowled 53 overs in the Adelaide Test during the 2011-12 Tour of Australia.

#5 Joe Root became the first batsman to score a double century against India since 2014

Joe Root became the first batsman to score a double century against India since 2014. The previous batsman was Brendon McCullum who scored a triple century against the Indian team in New Zealand.

#6 R Ashwin became the first spinner in 114 years to take a wicket off the first ball of the innings

R Ashwin became the first spinner in 114 years to take a wicket off the first ball of the innings when he dismissed Rory Burns in England’s 2nd innings.

#7 First team to take a 200+ run first innings in India in 11 years

England became the first team in India to take a 200+ run first innings since SA in 2010.

#8 India's first defeat in 15 Tests at home

The last time India lost a Test match at home was in 2017 against Australia in the 1st test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This is only their second loss in 34 Tests at home.

#9 Most consecutive wins for England in Asia

England have won 6 consecutive Tests in Asia and are on the 2nd longest sreak by a visiting side, only behind Australia's winning streak of 7 wins.

#10 India's 1st defeat in a Test in Chennai since 1999

It was India's first defeat in a Test in Chennai since 1999. They have played 8 Tests since then, drawing 3 and coming out victorious in 5.