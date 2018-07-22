India vs England 2018: 3 Indian players who could surprise in Test series

India can try out these players as it will be a very long tour

The much-awaited five-match Test series between England and India will be a close contest. The real test begins for Virat Kohli and Co. who are currently the No.1 team in Test rankings.

Considering the favorable conditions and with pitches getting more drier, this could well be the best chance for team India to win the Test series. The English side is very strong in their home conditions which is why it won't be an easy task for the visiting team.

Also, the longevity of the series could be a big factor as it will take a big workload on bowlers. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah not available for the initial part, it will depend on how other bowlers would perform.

The bench strength will be tested, and some of these players could possess a serious threat. Let us find out which players who could be a surprise element against the English team.

#3 Rishabh Pant

Rahul Dravid believes that Rishabh Pant will do better in Test cricket.

After Wriddiman Saha was ruled of the Test series, Rishabh Pant received maiden Test call as a backup keeper for the Test side. He has been in ominous form and has continued his purple patch from where he left off in this year’s IPL season.

Pant had scored heavily on this England tour while playing for India A. He has looked in great touch both in the ODI tri-series and Test series. His First-Class record is also impressive where he scored 1744 runs in 23 Tests at an amazing average of 54.

In fact, Pant was the only shining light against England Lions when India suffered a heavy defeat. He scored half-centuries in each of the innings he played.

Pant has been there in the UK for almost one month and has got used to the conditions. The stylish left-hander could be in the playing XI if Dinesh Karthik does not perform in the initial matches, and could be a big surprise package for the England team.

