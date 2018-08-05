Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India vs England 2018: India's ideal XI for the second Test against England

hemantsports
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
05 Aug 2018, 19:36 IST

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Four
England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Four

The first test match between India and England played at Edgbaston, Birmingham turned out to be quite a spectacle with the host managing to edge out the visitors by a margin of 31 runs. The match was a close affair right from the first day and it stayed that way pretty much throughout its conclusion.

The match had some outstanding performances from both the teams with a special mention to Virat Kohli for the visitors scoring 200 runs in the match and Sam Curran's all-round performance for the hosts, picking a total of 5 wickets in the match and scoring a total of 87 runs which included a brilliant 63 run knock in the second innings which ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides and propelled the hosts to a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

The visitors can draw heart from their performance in patches but will look to rectify their mistakes before the sides meet again for the second test match to be played in Lords. Therefore, selecting the most ideal XI for the second match will be very critical for team India"s management.

So, Let us have a look at the players, who should make it to the playing XI against England in the second test match against England at Lords.

#1. Openers: Murali Vijay and KL Rahul

2nd Sunfoil Test: South Africa v India, Day 2
Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay had a test match to forget. He managed to score just 20 and 6 runs in the first and second innings respectively. However, he has been a vital member of the Indian team in the red ball cricket on previous occasions. The team management should show faith in him and most likely, he will deliver.

Kl Rahul is a player who is yet to establish himself in the red ball format. However, a major reason behind it is, that he has not been assigned to a specific position. Too much shuffling with respect to his position has made it difficult for him to adjust and adapt. He certainly has the technique to deal with the swinging ball and could be a decent option as an opener in place of Shikhar Dhawan to partner Murali Vijay in the second test match.

1 / 4 NEXT
