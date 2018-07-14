India vs England 2018 Second ODI preview and playing XI

Team India

India showed their quality in the first ODI at Trent Bridge and their batsmen did not even break a sweat and clearly exposed the chinks in England's bowling department. Now Kohli's men the have chance to add another series triumph to their name when they face England at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord’s Cricket Ground on Saturday, July 14.

India: India went into this series on the back of beating South Africa 5-1 in a six-match series in February, and India's in-form batsman continued where they left off against the Proteas. Rohit Sharma has hit centuries in the last two matches against England - the third T20 and now the first ODI, after his unbeaten 137 from 114 balls steered India home to a comfortable victory. Virat Kohli's 75 from 82 balls saw him continue the form he showed against South Africa too, after he scored 558 runs in that six-match series.

With the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is likely to return for the match at Lord's, where he claimed 6/82 on his test debut back in 2014. Kuldeep Yadav is in form of his life and his six wicket haul in the first match of this series means he now has 26 scalps from his last nine ODI outings. While claiming those six wickets, Yadav also bowled 38 dot balls to slow the scoring rate down and was the only bowler in the match not to concede a boundary. He was well supported by Umesh Yadav who bagged two wickets in his 9.5 overs. Indians will mostly rely on these two bowlers to deliver in second fixture as well.

Expected Playing XI : Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

England Cricket Team

England : England have suffered another blow with the news that Alex Hales has been ruled out for the series after suffering a side strain in the nets. Dawid Malan was called up as cover and will remain with the squad.

For England, in form Jos Buttler was top scorer, in the first match with 53 runs from 51 balls. Meanwhile Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow had got England off to yet another good start with a 73 run opening stand. Roy, who hit two centuries in the ODI series win against Australia and smashed a 31-ball 67 in the final T20 match against India, hit 38 from 35 balls. Bairstow was dismissed for exactly the same score, as he continued a run of form that included three consecutive ODI centuries - his last ten ODI innings have brought 704 runs. With the ball, it was a day to forget for hosts, but Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid both added to their recent wicket tallies. Rashid has 20 in his previous ten ODIs, while Ali has 17.

Expected Playing XI : Eoin Morgan (C), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, David Willey, Joe Root, Adil Rashid, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali and Liam Plunkett.