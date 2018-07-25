Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India vs England 2018: Why KL Rahul should open ahead of Shikhar Dhawan

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Feature
728   //    25 Jul 2018, 15:53 IST

Image result for shikhar dhawan and kl rahul

The first test match between India and England is scheduled to start on 1st August 2018 at Birmingham. This test series is touted by many cricket commentators as an opportunity for India to beat England at their own home. India has developed into a good side, capable of beating teams at their own game.

Having built a strong fortress at home by beating other cricketing powerhouses, India have now got the ability to win matches in the foreign conditions. The batting line-up has developed into a world-class unit. India has managed to form a robust bowling attack in recent times comprising of Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.

England's main weapon is their two world-class bowlers, James Anderson and Stuart Broad. Negotiating their swing bowling at the start with correct technique and patience is a recipe for success for any team touring England.

India have to make a choice between KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan to partner Murali Vijay in facing the new ball in the test matches. Let us look at why Rahul should be preferred over Dhawan to open alongside Vijay.


#1. Good Technique to face swing bowling

KL Rahul has got the right technique to face swing bowling. Having a compact defense, Rahul likes to play straight, allowing the ball to come onto the bat and rarely goes outside the off-stump to fetch the ball. He is strong on both sides of the wicket and does not have any weakness against the odd short ball, which the English pacers will frequently bowl.

On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan likes to slash the ball outside the off stump on any length. In English conditions, if the ball is not over-pitched on the off side, it becomes extremely difficult for the batsmen to put that ball away without getting an outside edge. Dhawan's defense is also not that good enough to keep out the surprising in-swinger from crashing onto the stumps.


#2. Good Temperament

Rahul has got the patience to leave good deliveries outside the off-stump. He has shown this quality in both home and away matches. His patience and resilience will be key against the probing swing bowling of Anderson and Broad. The cool head which KL Rahul possesses will propel him to leave the beautiful out-swinging deliveries of English pacers and punish the half-trackers and full-length deliveries to the boundary.

Shikhar Dhawan's temperament to survive on seam-friendly pitches by just leaving the good deliveries is questionable. The moment the ball is bowled outside the off-stump, Shikhar Dhawan's eyes are lit up. He tends to slash at the ball without sufficiently moving his feet. He will be a prime candidate for getting caught behind by the wicket-keeper or in the slips in the English conditions.


#3. Let's not get carried away with Shikhar's hundred before lunch against Afghanistan

Shikhar Dhawan became the first Indian to score a century before lunch on the first day of the test match against Afghanistan. Though it was a good knock, it cannot be the only yardstick for determining whether he can open in England. With all due respect, one cannot compare Afghanistan pacers with English seamers and hence it will be a different ball-game in English conditions.

From the above reasons, we can come to the conclusion that Rahul should be picked to open alongside Vijay in the test series against England.






England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Shikhar Dhawan KL Rahul
Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
