India vs England 2021: 3rd Test - 5 players to watch out for at Headingley

After breaching England's fortress at Lord's, Team India will now shift their focus to Headingley for the 3rd Test, which starts on August 25 (Thursday). Virat Kohli & Co. currently lead the five-match series 1-0.

With momentum on their side, a fired-up Indian team will hope to take an unassailable lead in the series. With KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in tremendous form, the onus will be on the struggling middle-order to step up to the task. The tailenders, meanwhile, have shown intent to score runs which gives India the option to go with four pacers.

England, on the other hand, look in all sorts of trouble. Fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the tie with a shoulder injury. Saqib Mahmood, who was called as a cover-up for Stuart Broad ahead of the 3rd Test, is line to make his debut.

However, both India and England have some quality players in their ranks who can shift the momentum of the game single-handedly. On that note, let's take a look at 5 players to watch out for at Headingley.

The young fast bowler from Hyderabad, Mohammed Siraj is one of the most improved cricketers of recent times. He has put in extra yards in training and is reaping the rewards.

After a spectacular series against Australia down under where he finished as the highest wicket-taker for India with 13 scalps, Siraj has continued the good work against England. He has already picked up 11 wickets in two matches, including a match-winning spell (4/32) at Lord's.

Siraj will be a vital cog as India look to take an unassailable lead in the five-match Test series.

Joe Root is currently the highest run-scorer of the series

Joe Root is the only bright spot in what has otherwise been a poor campaign for England so far in this series. The talismanic batsman has piled up 386 runs in two matches at a staggering average of 128.66.

The onus will once again be on Root, who has already hit two centuries and a fifty, to score the bulk of the runs for England in this Test. The 30-year-old batsman will hope to continue the good work and lead England from the front.

It will be a challenge for the world-class Indian pace quartet to get Joe Root out cheaply.

Jasprit Bumrah has 12 wickets under his belt from two matches

Once touted as a limited-overs bowler, Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as a lethal weapon for India in the game's purest format.

He has played a key role in the last two Test matches and is expected to lead the charge at Headingley. Bumrah has already picked up 12 wickets with best figures of 5/64 and will look to add to his tally.

Bumrah, who terrorised English tailenders with venomous bouncers, will look to continue his purple patch in Leeds.

#4. Dawid Malan

Dawid Malan will look to make his comeback special at Headingley

Dawid Malan has earned a recall to the Test side for the first time since 2018 after England's batting struggled severely in the last two matches apart from Joe Root.

Despite accepting the fact that he didn't expect a call, Malan is desperate to make this opportunity count. The southpaw has played only one County Championship game for Yorkshire this season, where he smacked 199 against Sussex.

Malan might have to bat at No.3, one step up than his usual No.4 position. Speaking on the eve of the must-win encounter, he said:

"It's not something I've actually done a lot in my career in red-ball cricket," he said. "I might have done it 25 or 30 times and I try to play the same way wherever I play. I try to defend late, I try to leave as well as I can and I try to put the bad ball away. I don't think that changes much with your position."

Malan, who has 724 runs from 15 Tests, can turn out to be a surprise package for England and inspire them to turn things around in the series against India.

#5. KL Rahul

KL Rahul, who came into the Indian playing XI due to injuries to other openers, has made his comeback to the Test team memorable. He is currently the highest run-scorer for India in the series with 228 runs at an average of 61.

The stylish batsman from Karnataka played a brilliant knock of 84 runs at Trent Bridge and backed it up with an outstanding century at Lord's to add his name to the Honours Board.

