India vs England 2021: 5 interesting stats to emerge on Day 4 at Oval

England openers resisted well in the last hour of day 4 at the Oval to put their side on top going into the final day's play of the fourth Test against India. The hosts are at 77/0, with 291 more runs needed to go 2-1 up in the series.

India's middle-order woes continued as they were reduced to 312/6 in the first session. While it looked like it was only a couple of minutes before India crumbled, Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant added 100 runs for the seventh wicket. Jasprit Bumrah (24) and Umesh Yadav (25) also chipped in with useful contributions as the visitors posted a 368-run target with four sessions to play.

India captain Virat Kohli came all guns blazing against England batters. However, Rory Burns (31) and Haseeb Hameed (43) showed exemplary grit and determination to keep their wickets intact going into the 5th day.

On that note, let's take a look at some of the interesting stats that emerged on day 4 of the Oval Test.

#1. Virat Kohli completes 10000 first-class runs

Virat Kohli completed 10,000 runs in First Class cricket - one of the best ever. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 5, 2021

Team India opener Virat Kohli has completed 10000 runs in first-class cricket. The talismanic run-scorer achieved the feat during his 44-run knock in the second innings of the Oval Test.

Kohli achieved the feat in 210 innings. Incidentally, India's batting coach Vikram Rathour too got 10000 first-class runs in 210 innings. Meanwhile, Ajay Sharma (160 innings) is the fastest Indian to achieve this feat.

#2. Shardul Thakur is the sixth batsmen to score 50+ score in both innings of a Test while batting at No.8

Shardul Thakur has scored 57 and 60 respectively of the Oval Test

Shardul Thakur (60 & 57*) has now become the only sixth batsman in Test history to make fifty-plus scores in each innings of a Test match while batting at No.8. The all-rounder from Mumbai has achieved this feat in the ongoing Oval Test against England.

Meanwhile, only two other Indians, Harbhajan Singh and Wriddiman Saha, have managed to do this.

Shardul Thakur, who came into the playing XI in the fourth Test against England, justified his selection with 50+run knock. He also picked up one wicket in the first innings.

#3. Virat Kohli completes his 1000 Test runs in England

Virat Kohli scored 44 runs in the second innings

Team India skipper Virat Kohli once again got the start but failed to convert it to a big knock. He played some gorgeous-looking shots to race on to 44 runs before edging one to the slips off Moeen Ali.

Meanwhile, in the process, Kohli scaled 1000 runs in England. The talismanic run-scorer achieved the feat in 15 innings at an average of 34.55, including two centuries.

Moreover, Virat Kohli joined Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid to become only the third subcontinent batter to score 1000+ runs both in Australia and England.

#4. This is the first time six or more Indian players to score 40+ runs in their second innings of a Test match

This is the first time 6 or more Indian players scored 40+ runs in their second innings of a Test match.



Rohit 127

Rahul 46

Pujara 61

Kohli 44

Pant 50

Shardul 60#ENGvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 5, 2021

Indian cricketers produced a good show with the bat to post 466 runs in the second innings of the Oval Test, which is also their highest total so far in the five-match series.

India's second essay saw six or more batters score 40+ score at the Oval, which is the first time India have achieved this feat in the second innings of a Test match.

Top four batters - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli along with Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur registered 40+ scores in the second innings of the ongoing Test.

#5. Shardul Thakur now has the most 50+ scores while batting at No. 8 in the first six innings

Shardul Thakur has had a dream start to his Test career. Only in his fourth Test, Shardul has amassed three half-centuries, including two in the ongoing tie against England.

With his 60-run knock in the second essay at the Oval, Shardul Thakur now has the joint-most half-centuries (3) while batting at No.8 or below in the first six Test matches.

Bernad Julien, Mark Boucher and Carlos Brathwaite also have three fifties in their first six Tests while batting at No.8 or below.

Edited by Diptanil Roy