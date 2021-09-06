India vs England 2021: 5 interesting stats to emerge on Day 5 at Oval

After five days of intriguing cricket, Team India emerged as the winners, beating England by 157 runs at the Oval. India now take an unassailable 2-1 lead with only one match to go.

Both teams headed to the ground with all three results possible on Day 5. England openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed looked set to continue the good work from yesterday. But a brilliant delivery from Shardul Thakur got the better of Burns to give India their first breakthrough.

It was well aided by an outstanding display of fast bowling by Jasprit Bumrah, where he removed Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow in quick time to put India on top. Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul and Umesh Yadav revolved themselves around that spell to bowl out England for a mere 210 runs to take the game home convincingly.

On that note, let's take a look at some of the interesting stats that emerged on the final day of the Oval Test.

#1. Jasprit Bumrah becomes the fastest Indian pacer to complete 100 Test wickets

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has completed his 100th Test wicket with the dismissal of Ollie Pope. After setting up the England pacer, Bumrah sneaked in a fuller delivery that went through Pope's bat and pad to crash the wicket.

Bumrah is the fastest Indian to reach 100 Test wickets as he reached the milestone in 24 games. The pacer goes past former India skipper Kapil Dev, who scaled the landmark in 25 matches.

#2. Virat Kohli now has most Test wins as Indian captain in England

India staged a thunderous comeback at the Oval in the final four days after conceding a first innings lead to beat England by 157 runs. With this victory, Virat Kohli has three Test wins under his cap as India captain.

He now has the most wins as Indian captain in England, going past former India all-rounder Kapil Dev, who has two victories under his belt. MS Dhoni, Ajit Wadekar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly have one Test win in England.

Virat Kohli now has 10 wins as captain against England in the red-ball format.

#3. Jonny Bairstow now has the most ducks against India

Jasprit Bumrah castled Jonny Bairstow with an absolute peach

Jasprit Bumrah, who was oozing with confidence after his 100th dismissal, removed Jonny Bairstow with a toe-crashing yorker for a duck. There was a hint of reverse swing as the ball crashed Bairstow's timber in a jiffy.

Meanwhile, this was Jonny Bairstow's seventh duck against India - the most by a batsman alongside Pakistan's Danish Kaneria and Australia's Nathan Lyon.

Overall, Bairstow has 24 ducks under his belt across formats from 223 games in international cricket.

#4. Joe Root now has the most Test runs at home among active players

England captain Joe Root, who has been on a run-scoring spree in the ongoing series, completed 5000 Test runs at home during this Test.

However, Root will be disappointed with himself after getting out to Shardul Thakur while trying to dab the ball into the third man region. It was only about time England would crumble against top-class bowling from India and they managed only 210 runs.

With 5009 Test runs at home, Root now has the most runs at home among active players in the red-ball format. David Warner is second in the list with 4551 runs under his belt, followed by Ross Taylor, who has scored 3806 runs in New Zealand.

#5. Virat Kohli now has the most Test wins as captain by a margin of 100+ runs

Virat Kohli scripts another overseas Test win

India produced a spectacular performance on day 5 to bowl out England for 210 runs and win the Oval Test by 157 runs. As a result, the visitors take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the Pataudi Trophy.

Meanwhile, this is the 26th time Virat Kohli has won a Test match by 100+ runs margin - which is the highest by a captain in history. Ricky Ponting is second in the list with 23 100+ wins followed by Proteas Graeme Smith, who led South Africa to 15 Test wins by a margin of 100+ runs.

