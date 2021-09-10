India vs England 2021: 5 players to watch out for in Manchester

With the series poised in favour of India, the spotlight shifts to Manchester, where England will lock horns with Virat Kohli & Co for the final showdown, starting September 10 (Wednesday).

From being in jeopardy to the Test match going as per schedule, a lot has happened over the last few hours. After India's assistant physio Yogesh Parmar tested COVID-19 positive, BCCI were reluctant to play the final Test with a lot of things at stake.

However, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have made their stance clear stating they would consider it a forfeiture if India refuse to play the final Test, meaning the hosts will square off in the series. As it stands, the match is likely to go as per the schedule until anything drastic happens.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 players who can make the difference in the fifth Test between India and England.

Rohit Sharma has been in superlative form throughout the series. He has defied all odds to be India's highest run-scorer in the ongoing duel against England, with 368 runs under his belt from four matches, including a century and two fifties.

His confidence and consistency at the top has played a huge role in the entire team's performance. Coming from the back of his first-ever overseas hundred, Rohit Sharma will look to go all guns blazing in Manchester to make this England tour a memorable one.

India will want Rohit to fire for one last time in this series as they look to retain the Pataudi Trophy.

James Anderson has a rough outing at the Oval

The veteran English fast bowler, who returns to his home turf, will look to produce a stellar performance as the hosts look to end the series even stevens.

James Anderson looked off-colour in the last Test match, picking up only two wickets. The 39-year-old is currently the third highest wicket-taker in the series with 15 scalps in his bag at an average of 24.66.

Anderson, who is in the twilight of his career, would be keen to make the series and his duel with Virat Kohli memorable, guiding England to a perfect win in Manchester.

Shardul Thakur came as a surprise package for Team India in the fourth Test. He played a crucial hand of 57 runs in the first innings pulling India out from another humiliation and then backed it up with another important knock of 60 runs in the second essay.

The cricketer from Palghar also made useful contributions with the ball, picking up four wickets overall. The spotlight will be on him when Shardul takes the ground at Old Trafford.

Coming from the back of a terrific run at the Oval, Shardul Thakur will be oozing with confidence to produce another cracking performance for his side.

England captain Joe Root is currently the highest run-scorer of the series

Joe Root, who has been in prime form with the bat this series, had a rough outing in the last Test. Despite getting starts in both innings, Root failed to convert those which was one of the reasons England failed to showcase any resistance against India's bowling.

The English skipper, who has already smashed six centuries in 2021, has 564 runs under his belt from four games at an average of 94, including three centuries and one fifty.

As England look to crawl back and finish the series at 2-2, Root will have to be at his best with the bat. Root thrives upon this kind of challenge which can be a sign off worry for India.

Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as India's savior with the ball in the last couple of years across formats. His six-over spell at the Oval in the afternoon, where he removed Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow with two rippers, broke England's backbone from where they never recovered.

As India look to retain the Pataudi Trophy, all expectations will be pinned on Bumrah to lead a pace attack which might see the return of Mohammed Shami.

Bumrah, who recently became the fastest Indian to scalp 100 Test wickets, has picked up 18 wickets in this series so far at an average of 20.83.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar