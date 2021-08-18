India vs England 2021 series prediction: Who said what?

After a pale draw at Trent Bridge, Team India lit up the five-match series with a thrilling 151-run win over England in the second Test at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on Monday.

Following a vital 89-run partnership for the ninth wicket between Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, India set England a target of 272 runs with only 60 overs remaining across the last two sessions. The Indian bowlers then stepped up to the occasion, with Mohammed Siraj and Bumrah being the wreckers-in-chief.

Reliving Lord's triumph from the dressing room



The range of emotions, the reactions & the aura in the #TeamIndia dressing room post the historic win at the @HomeOfCricket.



Watch this special feature

While Siraj picked up four wickets, including the last scalp of James Anderson, Bumrah returned with three to wrap up England for a paltry score of 120 to script India's only third Test win at Lord's.

As a result, India are currently 1-0 up in the five-match series. As we move closer to the third Test at Headingley, which will start on August 25, let's take a look at the series predictions made by some former cricketers.

Sunil Gavaskar | 4-0 or 3-1 in favor of India

Sunil Gavaskar said England is a two men team. And India should be wrapping the series 4-0. (On Sony). — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 17, 2021

Despite India's shocking defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton, Sunil Gavaskar showed immense belief in Virat Kohli and co.

Speaking to the Hindu in the lead-up to the five-match series, the former India captain had predicted that the Asian giants would win the series 4-0 or 3-1 if the weather doesn't play spoilsport.

Sunil Gavaskar said:

“My prediction is… again this time I am making it contingent to the weather. If the weather in August… I left England about 10 days ago and the weather was absolutely brilliant. It was hot most of the time. I am being told it is raining a little bit. If the hot conditions are there for 22 out of possible 25 days, then I think India will win 4-0.”

Gavaskar added:

“In case you have a situation where the weather is going to be a factor, then I think India will win 3-1, but I think India will still go on to win, because England is now a very depleted side and their batting, as we saw in the series against New Zealand is being brittle."

Rahul Dravid | 3-2 in favor of India

ERahul Dravid was the captain when India won a series in England last time.

Rahul Dravid, the last Indian captain to win a Test series in England (2007), felt the five-match series between India and England would end 3-2 in favor of Virat Kohli and his men. Dravid said during a fundraise webinar organized by Live Aid India for Navjyoti India Foundation Trust, to help those affected by Covid-19:

"I really do think India have a very good chance this time. I just think India will be well-prepared, have the confidence from Australia, there's lot of belief in the squad. A couple of players have been to England a few times, there's a lot of experience in the batting order this time around, so this is probably our best chance, maybe say 3-2 to India."

Dravid's assessment was solely based on how well India can prepare for the series, with a one-month gap between the WTC final and the first Test. The former India captain also reckoned this was the best any Indian side have ever got to prepare for an overseas series.

Michael Vaughan | 3-1 in favor India

Amazing game of Cricket .. India today showed why they are so much better than England .. The belief to Win was immense .. #ENGvsIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 16, 2021

Former England captain Michael Vaughan backs his country to the core against any opposition. However, with ace all-rounder Ben Stokes out of the entire series, Vaughan also felt Virat Kohli's India would win the series hands down.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, the former England batsman stated:

“With no Stokes, it will be difficult for England to balance this side. They will either go with a batter less or a bowler less. So, it will be difficult for Joe Root to manage. August and September spin will play a part. I am going to predict and I hate to say this, India are going to win 3-1.”

Incidentally, Ben Stokes has opted for an indefinite break from cricket to focus on his mental wellbeing and to nurse his finger injury leading to the upcoming T20 World Cup.

VVS Laxman | 3-1 in favor of India

VVS Laxman was part of the winning squad that last won a Test series in England in 2007

The former India batsman, who was part of the winning squad that toured England in 2007, also backed Virat Kohli and co. to win the five-Test series.

During a discussion on Star Sports, VVS Laxman was asked to predict the scoreline for the series. He replied:

"I will go for 3-1 in favor of India. I think one Test will be washed out, we have seen the weather during the Southampton Test match or the World Test Championship final. I just feel that India is a much better and more experienced side than this English side."

Laxman's prediction could turn into reality after India pocketed a thrilling win at Lord's, beating England by 151 runs.

Sir Alastair Cook | 3-1 in favor of England

Alastair Cook is the highest Test run-scorer among England batters with 12472 runs

Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook, who led the Test side from 2010 to 2016, had backed a depleted home team to beat India, going completely against Michael Vaughan's prediction.

Cook believes India's prolonged stay in the bio-bubble (they arrived in the UK in June for the WTC final) will dampen their performance in the long run. He told the BBC:

“Given the moving ball, England will always fancy their chances against this India batting line-up. I think England will score just enough runs and win the series, with one of the Tests heavily affected by rain."

Incidentally, England are yet to win a Test match since February 2021. After beating India by 227 runs in Chennai, England have played seven matches in the longest format, losing five times.

With India already 1-0 up in the series and oozing with confidence, it looks improbable for England to bounce back and win the series by a 3-1 margin.

