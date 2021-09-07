India vs England 2021: Top 3 star performers from the Oval Test

After suffering an innings defeat at Headingley, Team India showed superb character. They beat England by 157 runs at the Oval to go 2-1 up in the five-match series, with one match to go.

The stage was set for a clinical finish on Day 5 and Indian bowlers made superb use of the conditions to clean up England well before time. Going into the final the equation was clear - England needed another 291 runs to win while the visitors required 10 wickets.

An outstanding start by Shardul Thakur to remove Rory Burns was backed by an even better spell from Jasprit Bumrah post-lunch. This was further well-aided by Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav, and it helped India secure the win quite convincingly.

Tough situations build strong people. Onto the next one. #TeamIndia 🇮🇳💪 pic.twitter.com/fJx8A240MS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 6, 2021

Umesh picked up three wickets while Bumrah, Jadeja and Shardul chipped in with two wickets apiece to bowl out England for 210 runs. India pocketed a 157-run win in the fourth tie of the series.

On that note, let's take a look at the top 3 performers from the Oval encounter.

#3. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma scored his maiden overseas Test century at Oval

Team India opener Rohit Sharma has been in sublime form in the ongoing Test series against England. He made it even more special at the Oval, registering his maiden overseas Test century.

After missing out in the first innings, Rohit made it big when his side needed him the most. After conceding a big lead in the first innings, India needed someone at the top to play a big knock and Rohit Sharma stepped up to the task.

The Mumbai-born played an excellent knock of 127 runs from 256 deliveries to give India a healthy lead, which in the end made the difference in the Test match. He was also awarded the man of the match. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Rohit stated that his aim is to get his side into a good position.

"The three-figure mark wasn't in my mind, we knew the pressure on the batting unit, but kept our heads down and batted the situation. Not been preying on my mind, just try to get the team into a good position. With 30, or 80, or 150-plus," Rohit said.

Incidentally, Rohit Sharma is also the highest run-scorer in the series for India with 368 runs from four games at an average of 52.57.

#2. Jasprit Bumrah

It was once again Jasprit Bumrah who made the difference with a breathtaking spell in the afternoon session of the final day at the Oval. The star of the pace attack removed Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow with two outstanding deliveries. This put India right on top from where they never looked back.

Bumrah bowled a perfect in-dipper to sneak in through Pope's bat and pad to crash onto the stumps. He then produced a toe-crushing yorker to send Bairstow packing for a duck. His figures in the second innings read - 22-9-27-2.

Along with that exciting spell, Jasprit Bumrah picked up two more crucial wickets in the first innings. He also played a vital knock of 24 runs in the second innings to help India post a target of 368 runs. Although Rohit Sharma walked away with the player of the match award, Bumrah was truly a serious contender for the prize.

#1. Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur has scored 57 and 60 respectively of the Oval Test

Shardul Thakur came as a surprise package for Team India in the fourth Test. Returning from injury, the cricketer from Palghar made significant contributions with both bat and ball at the Oval.

He played a crucial hand of 57 runs in the first innings pulling India out from another humiliation. India were 127/7 at one stage in the first innings, before Shardul Thakur's 36-ball 57 propelled the visitors to 191 runs. Shardul capped his batting performance with the crucial wicket of Ollie Pope (81 runs), who looked set to score big.

Come the second innings, Shardul was once again India's saviour with the bat. He stuck around with Rishabh Pant to add 100 runs for the seventh wicket that pushed England on the backfoot. The all-rounder scored a vital 60 runs, including seven fours and one six.

It didn't end there for Shardul Thakur. He picked up crucial wickets of Rory Burns and in-form Joe Root in the second innings to make a sizeable contribution as India conquered the Oval after five decades.

