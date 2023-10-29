India vs England, 2023 World Cup: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

India trounced England by 100 runs to continue their winning run in the 2023 World Cup. The Men in Blue have recorded six wins in six matches of the mega event so far. They have almost secured a place in the semifinals.

On the other side, England have almost been knocked out of the competition. Even if they win their remaining three matches, the defending champions are unlikely to finish in the Top 4.

At the India vs England match in Lucknow earlier today, Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field first. England kept India down to 229 in 50 overs. Many fans expected England to chase the 230-run target, but they were all out for just 129.

In this article, we will look at the Player of the Match award winner, scorecard and top stats from this 2023 World Cup game.

Full list of award winners in India vs England, 2023 World Cup match

Rohit Sharma won the Man of the Match award for his fantastic 87-run knock at the top of the order for India. The Indian captain led the team from the front by smacking 10 fours and three sixes. He started the innings by playing a maiden over but paced his innings well and finished with a strike rate of 86.14.

Sharma had a crucial partnership of 91 runs for the fourth wicket with KL Rahul, which helped India cross the 130-run mark. He was in the middle till the 37th over, when Adil Rashid dismissed him, caught out for 87.

Player of the Match: Rohit Sharma (87 off 101)

IND vs ENG 2023 World Cup match scorecard

Rohit Sharma was the top scorer for India. The Indian skipper amassed 87 runs off 101 balls, whacking 10 fours and three maximums. KL Rahul supported him with an important 58-ball 39, while Suryakumar Yadav played a crucial innings of 49 runs. David Willey bagged three wickets for England.

In reply, England lost wickets at regular intervals. They were all out for 129 runs in 34.5 overs. Mohammed Shami took four wickets for India, while Jasprit Bumrah bagged three. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja shared three wickets.

IND vs ENG, 2023 World Cup: Top records and stats from India vs England game

Several interesting statistics emerged from the 2023 World Cup match between India and England. Here's a list of some of the top records and stats:

Mohammed Shami equalled Mitchell Starc's record for the most four-wicket hauls in ODI World Cups. It was Shami's sixth four-wicket haul at the grand stage today. Jasprit Bumrah became the first Indian bowler to dismiss Joe Root 10 times in international cricket. He dismissed Root for a duck in Lucknow. KL Rahul became the fastest Indian right-handed batter to complete 2,500 ODI runs. He achieved the feat in his 63rd innings, breaking Navjot Singh Sidhu's record of 2,500 runs in 64 innings. Shikhar Dhawan owns the overall record, having touched the milestone in 60 innings.