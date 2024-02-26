India vs England 2024 Highlights: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in 4th Test ft. Dhruv Jurel

India made a comeback for the ages to win the fourth Test of the ongoing series against England in Ranchi by five wickets. With this, the hosts have also taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series, making it their 17th consecutive Test series win on home soil.

It looked all gloomy for India when they had lost seven wickets in their first innings and were still 171 runs behind England. But a rearguard action from Kuldeep Yadav and Dhruv Jurel brought the hosts within 47 runs of England's first-innings total of 353. The visitors lost their way in the second innings and were bundled out for 145, setting Rohit Sharma and Co. a target of 192.

Rohit's half-century did get the hosts off to a great start, but they stuttered in their chase, slipping from 99/1 to 120/5. It needed a special partnership of 72* between Shubman Gill (52*) and Dhruv Jurel (39*) to take India over the line and complete a magnificent comeback.

On that note, let's take a look at the three moments from the game that grabbed the attention of fans on social media.

#3 Akash Deep's opening spell

Indian pacer Akash Deep made his Test debut as the hosts decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah in Ranchi. It didn't get off to the best of starts as Akash cleaned up Zak Crawley on a ball that he had overstepped. The debutant could have easily felt disheartened and let his nerves get the better of him.

However, that wasn't the case as Akash Deep sent back Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope as well as Zak Crawley to get India off to an incredible start. The fans lauded him for the way he adapted to the international stage and rose to the occasion instead of being fazed by it.

#2 Dhruv Jurel-Kuldeep Yadav rearguard

It seemed all over for India when Ravichandran Ashwin was trapped in front by Tom Hartley in the first innings. England seemed set to take a lead over a hundred runs and potentially boss the Test match and level the series. Just then, a young Dhruv Jurel stepped up and showed what he was capable of.

A promising 46 in his first Test in Rajkot was just a trailer of what was about to come from the wicketkeeper's bat at Ranchi. Jurel initially stitched an important partnership of 76 runs with Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep hung around for 131 balls and made an important contribution of 28.

While Jurel couldn't get to his maiden Test hundred, his sensational innings of 90 allowed India to reach 307 and stay in the game. The momentum shifted decisively into the hosts' favor as Ashwin and Kuldeep picked up nine wickets between them in the second innings and rattled the visitors.

#1 Shubman Gill's sixes to Shaoib Bashir

Shoaib Bashir struck on back-to-back deliveries in the afternoon session on Day 4 to send back both Ravindra Jadeja and Sarfaraz Khan. At 120/5, the 72 runs that India needed to win seemed too far away. However, Shubman Gill was determined to dig deep from one end.

He got support from Jurel as the duo gradually began to resurrect the hosts' chase. For the first 119 deliveries of Gill's innings, he didn't hit a single boundary and showed great control and temperament to just rotate the strike.

With India needing just 20 runs to win, Gill finally unleashed his big shots against Bashir and smashed him for a six down the ground and also over cow corner. Such a crunch knock at No.3 could well define Shubman Gill's Test career, especially because he ensured he finished the chase and returned unbeaten.

