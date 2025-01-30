India vs England 2025 T20I series: MCA Stadium, Pune pitch history and T20I records

The fourth T20I of the India vs England series will take place on Friday, January 31, at the MCA Stadium in Pune. England bounced back in Rajkot after losing the first two T20Is. The visitors will aim to level the five-match series 2-2 in Pune.

On the other side, India will aim to get back on the winning track after a 26-run defeat at the Niranjan Shah Stadium on January 28. The pitch in Rajkot was difficult for batting, but a better surface can be expected for the Pune T20I.

Before the fourth match of the series begins, here's a glance at the pitch history and T20I records of MCA Stadium.

MCA Stadium, Pune T20I records

Pune has played host to four T20Is so far. India have been a part of all four matches, and the home side have a 2-2 win-loss record at this venue. The last time Pune hosted a T20I match was on January 5, 2023.

Here are some other important numbers to know from previous T20I matches hosted by Pune:

T20I matches played: 4

Won by teams batting first: 2

Won by teams batting second: 2

Highest individual score: 65 - Axar Patel (IND) vs Sri Lanka, 2023

Best bowling figures: 3/16 - Dasun Shanaka (SL) vs India, 2016

Highest team total: 206/6 - Sri Lanka vs India, 2023

Lowest team total: 101 - India vs Sri Lanka, 2016

Highest successful run-chase: 158/5 - India vs England, 2012

Average first innings score: 166.

MCA Stadium, Pune pitch report

The pitch report for the fourth T20I between India and England will be broadcast live before the toss happens. Generally, the pitch in Pune helps the batters. A high-scoring match should be on the cards.

The average first innings score on this ground is 166. Meanwhile, the highest-successful run-chase has been of 158. The team batting first should aim for a total of more than 170.

MCA Stadium, Pune last T20I

Sri Lanka defeated India by 16 runs in the previous T20I match hosted by Pune. The match took place on January 5, 2023. Sri Lanka reached 206/6, thanks to fifties from Dasun Shanaka and Kusal Mendis. India collapsed to 57/5, but half-centuries from Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel kept India alive.

In the end, India reached 190/8 in 20 overs. Spinners took four out of the 14 wickets that fell in the game. The batters smashed 26 sixes in the two innings.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 206/6 (Dasun Shanaka 56, Umran Malik 3/48) beat India 190/8 (Axar Patel 65, Dasun Shanaka 2/4) by 16 runs.

