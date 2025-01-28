India vs England 2025 T20I series: Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot pitch history and T20I records

After a thrilling game in Chennai, the India vs England 2025 T20I series moves to the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. The stadium was recently renamed from Saurashtra Cricket Association to Niranjan Shah Stadium.

While the venue's name has changed, the pitch remains the same as it was. Rajkot has always offered excellent pitches for T20I cricket, which supports batters and bowlers equally.

Before the upcoming game, Rajkot has hosted five T20I matches. Here's a look at the venue's pitch history and T20I records.

Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot T20I records

India have been a part of all five T20I matches played in Rajkot. The Men in Blue have an impressive 4-1 win-loss record on this ground. Their only defeat came in a match against New Zealand back in November 2017.

Here's a list of some other important stats to know from the previous five matches played at this venue:

T20I matches played: 5

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Highest individual score: 112* - Suryakumar Yadav (IND) vs Sri Lanka, 2023

Best bowling figures: 4/18 - Avesh Khan (IND) vs South Africa, 2022

Highest team total: 228/5 - India vs Sri Lanka, 2023

Lowest team total: 87 - South Africa vs India, 2022

Highest successful run-chase: 202/4 - India vs Australia, 2013

Average first innings score: 189.

Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot pitch report

The pitch in Rajkot suits both batters and bowlers. In 2023, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav scored a century against Sri Lanka at this venue, while in 2022, fast bowler Avesh Khan bowled a dream spell of 4/18 against South Africa.

The average first innings score on this ground has been 189. The team batting first should aim to post a total of around 200 on the board.

Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot last T20I

India crushed Sri Lanka by 91 runs in the last T20I played at this venue on January 7, 2023. Suryakumar Yadav's incredible 112* guided India to a mammoth 228/5 in 20 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka lost all their wickets for 137 in 16.4 overs.

The batters smashed a total of 20 sixes in that game. 15 wickets fell in 36.4 overs, with spinners accounting for only four of them. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: India 228/5 (Suryakumar Yadav 112*, Dilshan Madushanka 2/55) beat Sri Lanka 137 (Kusal Mendis 23, Arshdeep Singh 3/20) by 91 runs.

