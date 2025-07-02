India vs England 2025 Test series: Edgbaston, Birmingham pitch history and Test records

Edgbaston will host the second Test of the ongoing series between England and India. Home team England gained a 1-0 lead in the five-match series by recording a win at Headingley last week.

Ad

India will aim to level the series when they take the field under Shubman Gill's captaincy in Birmingham. The Indian team has never won a Test match at this venue before.

England will be keen to ensure that India's winless run in Tests in Birmingham continues. On that note, here's a look at the pitch history of the venue for the second Test between India and England.

Edgbaston, Birmingham Test records

Test cricket returns to Birmingham for the first time after July 2024. The venue has offered decent surfaces for batting, with the average first innings score in Tests on this ground being more than 300.

Ad

Trending

Here's a list of some crucial stats to know from the previous Test matches hosted by Birmingham:

Test matches played: 56

Won by teams batting first: 18

Won by teams batting second: 23

Drawn: 15

Highest individual score: 294 - Alastair Cook (ENG) vs India, 2011

Best bowling figures (innings): 7/17 - Wilfred Rhodes (ENG) vs Australia, 1902

Best bowling figures (match): 12/119 - Fred Turner (ENG) vs West Indies, 1963

Highest team total: 710/7 dec - England vs India, 2011

Lowest team total: 30 - South Africa vs England, 1924

Ad

Highest successful run-chase: 378/3 - England vs India, 2022

Average first innings score: 311.

Edgbaston, Birmingham Pitch report

The Edgbaston pitch report will be broadcast live from Birmingham before Shubman Gill and Ben Stokes walk out for the toss. The pitch normally favors the batters.

Three years ago, England chased down a 350+ run target against India at this venue without breaking much sweat. England may prefer to chase a target again.

Ad

Edgbaston, Birmingham Last Test match

England crushed West Indies by 10 wickets in the last Test hosted by Birmingham in July 2024. Fast bowler Mark Wood stole the show by taking a five-wicket haul in the second innings.

Not a single batter touched the triple figures mark in that Test match. The top-scorer was England's Jamie Smith, who aggregated 95 runs in the first innings. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: West Indies 282 (Kraigg Brathwaite 61, Gus Atkinson 4/67) & 175 (Mikyle Louis 57, Mark Wood 5/40) lost to England 376 (Jamie Smith 95, Alzarri Joseph 4/122) & 87/0 (Ben Stokes 57*, Ben Duckett 25*) by 10 wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news