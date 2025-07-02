India vs England 2025 Test series: Edgbaston, Birmingham pitch history and Test records

Edgbaston will host the second Test of the ongoing series between England and India. Home team England gained a 1-0 lead in the five-match series by recording a win at Headingley last week.
India will aim to level the series when they take the field under Shubman Gill's captaincy in Birmingham. The Indian team has never won a Test match at this venue before.
England will be keen to ensure that India's winless run in Tests in Birmingham continues. On that note, here's a look at the pitch history of the venue for the second Test between India and England.
Edgbaston, Birmingham Test records
Test cricket returns to Birmingham for the first time after July 2024. The venue has offered decent surfaces for batting, with the average first innings score in Tests on this ground being more than 300.
Here's a list of some crucial stats to know from the previous Test matches hosted by Birmingham:
Test matches played: 56
Won by teams batting first: 18
Won by teams batting second: 23
Drawn: 15
Highest individual score: 294 - Alastair Cook (ENG) vs India, 2011
Best bowling figures (innings): 7/17 - Wilfred Rhodes (ENG) vs Australia, 1902
Best bowling figures (match): 12/119 - Fred Turner (ENG) vs West Indies, 1963
Highest team total: 710/7 dec - England vs India, 2011
Lowest team total: 30 - South Africa vs England, 1924
Highest successful run-chase: 378/3 - England vs India, 2022
Average first innings score: 311.
Edgbaston, Birmingham Pitch report
The Edgbaston pitch report will be broadcast live from Birmingham before Shubman Gill and Ben Stokes walk out for the toss. The pitch normally favors the batters.
Three years ago, England chased down a 350+ run target against India at this venue without breaking much sweat. England may prefer to chase a target again.
Edgbaston, Birmingham Last Test match
England crushed West Indies by 10 wickets in the last Test hosted by Birmingham in July 2024. Fast bowler Mark Wood stole the show by taking a five-wicket haul in the second innings.
Not a single batter touched the triple figures mark in that Test match. The top-scorer was England's Jamie Smith, who aggregated 95 runs in the first innings. Here is the match summary:
Brief scores: West Indies 282 (Kraigg Brathwaite 61, Gus Atkinson 4/67) & 175 (Mikyle Louis 57, Mark Wood 5/40) lost to England 376 (Jamie Smith 95, Alzarri Joseph 4/122) & 87/0 (Ben Stokes 57*, Ben Duckett 25*) by 10 wickets.
