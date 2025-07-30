India vs England 2025 Test series: Kennington Oval, London pitch history and Test records

The fifth Test of the series between India and England will start on Thursday, July 31, at the Kennington Oval in London. England have gained an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series, but India still have an opportunity to draw the series.

India have not lost a Test series against England since 2018. The seven-year streak is on the line in London. Meanwhile, England will be keen to put their hands on the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Before Shubman Gill and Ollie Pope walk out for the toss in London, here's a look at the pitch history and Test records of The Oval.

Kennington Oval, London Test records

Kennington Oval has played host to 107 Test matches so far. Home team England have a decent 44-24 win-loss record in the Tests they have played on this ground.

Here are some other important stats to know from the 107 Test matches hosted by The Oval:

Test matches played: 107

Won by teams batting first: 40

Won by teams batting second: 30

Drawn: 37

Highest individual score: 364 - Leonard Hutton (ENG) vs Australia, 1938

Best bowling figures (innings): 9/57 - Devon Malcolm (ENG) vs South Africa, 1994

Best bowling figures (match): 16/220 - Muttiah Muralitharan (SL) vs England, 1998

Highest team total: 903/7 dec - England vs Australia, 1938

Lowest team total: 44 - Australia vs England, 1896

Highest successful run-chase: 263/9 - England vs Australia, 1902

Average first innings score: 345.

Kennington Oval, London Pitch report

The pitch report will be live from London before the toss happens. Generally, batters have found it challenging to score quick runs here. The average run rate has been less than three runs per over.

Even in the last Test match played at this venue, the highest team total across four innings was 325. Spinner Muttiah Muralitharan bagged 16 wickets in a Test on this ground, showing that spinners can trouble the batters here.

Kennington Oval, London, Last Test match

Sri Lanka defeated England by eight wickets in the last Test hosted by this venue. Ollie Pope captained England in that game as well, and his 154-run knock powered the home team to 325. In response, Sri Lanka lost all their wickets for 263.

England added 156 runs to their 92-run first-innings lead and set a 218-run target for the Sri Lankan side. Pathum Nissanka's magnificent 127-run knock inspired Sri Lanka to an eight-wicket win.

Brief scores: England 325 (Ollie Pope 154, Milan Rathnayake 3/56) & 156 (Jamie Smith 67, Lahiru Kumara 4/21) lost to Sri Lanka 263 (Dhananjaya de Silva 69, Olly Stone 3/35) & 219/2 (Pathum Nissanka 127*, Gus Atkinson 1/44) by 8 wickets.

