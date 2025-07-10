India vs England 2025 Test series: Lord's Cricket Ground, London pitch history and Test records

Lord's Cricket Ground will host the third Test between India and England, starting on Thursday, July 10, in London. Both teams have won a match each in the five-match Test series so far.

London's iconic Lord's venue hosted the ICC World Test Championship Final between Australia and South Africa last month. The Proteas comfortably chased down a 282-run target in the fourth innings to win the title.

Thus, both India and England may be tempted to bat last in the upcoming Test. Before the third Test gets underway, here's a look at the pitch history of the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Test records

The upcoming contest between India and England will be the 149th Test match to be played at Lord's Cricket Ground. This historic venue has hosted 148 Tests thus far, with England having a 59-35 win-loss record.

Here are some important numbers to know from the previous Tests hosted by the Lord's:

Test matches played: 148

Won by teams batting first: 53

Won by teams batting second: 44

Drawn: 51

Highest individual score: 333 - Graham Gooch (ENG) vs India, 1990

Best bowling figures (innings): 8/34 - Ian Botham (ENG) vs Pakistan, 1978

Best bowling figures (match): 16/137 - Robert Massie (AUS) vs England, 1972

Highest team total: 729/6 dec - Australia vs England, 1930

Lowest team total: 38 - Ireland vs England, 2019

Highest successful run-chase: 344/1 - West Indies vs England, 1984

Average first innings score: 310.

Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Pitch report

Lord's pitch report will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, Sony Sports, and JioHotstar before Shubman Gill and Ben Stokes walk out for the toss. Generally, the pitch favors bowlers and batters equally in London.

Teams batting first have won 53 times in 148 matches, but the last match saw the chasing team win. Fast bowlers ruled the roost in the previous match hosted by the Lord's.

Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Last Test match

South Africa defeated Australia by five wickets to become the new ICC World Test Champions in the last match hosted in London. Australia scored 212 & 207 in their two innings.

South Africa were bundled out for 138 in the first innings, but they batted better in the second innings and finished with 282/5 to win by five wickets. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: Australia 212 (Beau Webster 72, Kagiso Rabada 5/51) & 207 (Mitchell Starc 58*, Kagiso Rabada 4/59) lost to South Africa 138 (David Bedingham 45, Pat Cummins 6/28) & 282/5 (Aiden Markram 136, Mitchell Starc 3/66) by 5 wickets.

