India vs England 2025 Test series Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The India vs England 2025 Test series will start today (June 20) at the iconic Headingley in Leeds. It is the first five-match series of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.
India and England will open their respective WTC campaigns with this series. In the previous WTC cycle, India defeated England 4-1 in a five-match series. The English will try to avenge that series defeat in the coming weeks.
Big names like Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Joe Root will play in the India vs England 2025 Test series. Before the first ball is bowled, here's a look at the schedule and live streaming details.
IND vs ENG 2025 Test series schedule (with match timings in IST)
The five Test matches will commence at 3:30 pm IST (11 am local time). Leeds, Birmingham and Manchester will host a match each, while London will play host to two Test matches in the series. Here is the full schedule:
1st Test: June 20-24, 3:30 pm IST - Leeds.
2nd Test: July 2-6, 3:30 pm IST - Birmingham.
3rd Test: July 10-14, 3:30 pm IST - London (Lord's).
4th Test: July 23-27, 3:30 pm IST - Manchester.
5th Test: July 31 - August 4, 3:30 pm IST - London (The Oval).
India vs England 2025 Test series live streaming and TV channel details
Sony Sports Network owns the telecast rights for the audience in India. The matches will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 5 in English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Sony Sports Ten 3. Tamil and Telugu commentary options will be available on Sony Sports Ten 4.
JioHotstar owns the live streaming rights for the India vs England 2025 Test series for the audience in India. In the UK, the series will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Cricket.
India: Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu), JioHotstar (Live streaming in all languages).
UK: Sky Sports Cricket.
