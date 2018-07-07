Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India vs England, 2nd T20I: Player Ratings

Shankar Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
248   //    07 Jul 2018, 03:07 IST

CRICKET-ENG-IND-T20
England held their nerve to cruise home

England defeated India by five wickets in the second T20I at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Friday to level the three-match T20I series 1-1.

The decision to field first proved to be the right one as England reduced India to 22 for 3 in the eighth over of the innings, but a 57-run stand between Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina restored the innings before the latter fell for 27.

Then, the skipper was joined by MS Dhoni and the duo kept the scoreboard ticking along, even as the fours and sixes dried thanks to some fine bowling by the hosts.

Kohli fell for 47, but Dhoni motored on and smashed an unbeaten 32 off 24 balls, including 22 runs off the final over from Jake Ball that propelled India to 148 for 5 in their 20 overs.

In reply, Umesh Yadav provided the early breakthroughs by removing both Jason Roy and Jos Buttler early, but Alex Hales set himself in to play the anchor knock, first sharing a 48-run stand with skipper Eoin Morgan and then with Jonny Bairstow, who played the match-winning cameo, making 28 off 18 balls to seal the game.

The action now shifts to the County Ground in Bristol, where the third and final T20I will be played on Sunday.

Here are the ratings for players from both teams:

India

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni helped India reach a score of 148 in their 20 overs.
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni helped India reach a score of 148 in their 20 overs

Shikhar Dhawan- 2/10

The opener had a poor outing with the bat for a second straight game, getting runout in an unusual fashion for 10, but contributed in the field with a terrific catch on the long-leg boundary to send Eoin Morgan back to the pavilion.

Rohit Sharma-1/10

Rohit Sharma did not get going with the bat on Friday, falling for a mere 5 runs.

KL Rahul- 1/10

The hero from the last game with the bat, KL Rahul had a forgettable match on Friday, scoring just 6 runs.

Virat Kohli- 5/10

The skipper's knock of 47 from 38 balls helped India recover from a poor start and then his catch to remove Jos Buttler ensured that the hosts did not get off to a flier in their chase of 149.

Suresh Raina- 3/5/10

The left-hander helped India recover after an early stutter left them at 22 for 3, scoring 27 runs and sharing a key stand with the skipper

MS Dhoni- 5/10

The former skipper played the crucial unbeaten knock of 32 that took India to 148, including taking 22 runs off the final over from Jake Ball.

Hardik Pandya- 3.5/10

Pandya scored 12 runs with the bat, but it was with the ball that he impressed, with figures of 1 for 28 in his 4 overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar- 3.5/10

The seamer began well at the start but faltered at the end when Alex Hales took him for 12 runs to help his side win the game.

Umesh Yadav- 7.5/10

The best bowler on show for India. Yadav removed both openers right at the start of the innings and bowled an excellent second-last over to keep India in the game, right until the end.

Kuldeep Yadav- 3/10

The hero with the ball from the previous game, Kuldeep Yadav could not replicate his performance from Manchester in Cardiff on Friday, going for 34 runs in 4 overs without taking a wicket.

Yuzvendra Chahal- 3.5/10

His wrist spin partner- Yuzvendra Chahal- had a much better outing, taking 1 for 28 in his 4 overs.


Page 1 of 2 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Virat Kohli Alex Hales
England vs India, 2nd T20I: Preview, Weather Report,...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, second T20I: Hits and Misses
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 2nd T20I, Cardiff: 5 talking...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st T20I: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, first T20I: Preview
RELATED STORY
Recalling all the T20I encounters between India and...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, Second T20I: Venue details,...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, second T20I: Players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
5 memorable India vs England T20I encounters
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 player battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd IT20 | Yesterday
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd IT20 | Tomorrow, 01:00 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us