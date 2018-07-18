Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Options India could consider for Jasprit Bumrah in Tests

Shubham Kulkarni
ANALYST
420   //    18 Jul 2018, 14:34 IST

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the first 3 Tests

India did start the England tour on a winning note in the T20I series but suddenly nothing is going India’s way. They have lost the 3 match ODI series 2-1. One of India’s premier fast bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar missed the first 2 ODIs and didn’t look at his best in the third. Bumrah has already missed the limited-overs leg and he still hasn’t fully recovered from his thumb injury. India has definitely missed him in the ODIs and T20Is but now are set to miss him in the Tests as well.

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the first 3 Test Matches of the England tour. This comes as the second injury to the India Test Team as Wriddhiman Saha – India’s first choice wicketkeeper is still not fully fit. Jasprit Bumrah injured his thumb while trying to stop the ball of his own bowling off the last ball in the first T20I against Ireland. He had a fracture and that’s why the recovery is taking time. Jasprit Bumrah made his debut in South Africa and impressed everybody in the 3 match Test Series. He took 14 wickets in 3 matches which included a 5 wicket haul as well. He was India’s leading wicket-taker after Shami. Even though India has a good pool of fast bowlers Bumrah will certainly be missed for the first three Test matches.

So, let’s have a look at 3 possible replacements who could replace him in the Test Squad.

#3 Rajneesh Gurbani

Enter
Rajneesh Gurbani was the leading wicket-taker for Vidarbha in the Ranji season

Rajneesh Gurbani was an integral part of the Vidarbha team which lifted the Ranji Trophy this year. He was absolutely sensational with the ball. He took 39 wickets in just 6 matches at an average of 17.13 which included a hat-trick in the Final of the Ranji Trophy. He was the second highest wicket-taker in the tournament. He was equally effective with the new and the old ball. His terrific performance in the domestic circuit earned him an India A call-up for the 4 Day Matches.

He is currently in England with the India A team. He took 4 wickets in the game against Windies A which helped India A record a great win. He is relatively new but definitely has the talent to become an Indian Test Bowler and hence he is slotted in at No.3 on this list.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team India A cricket team Jasprit Bumrah Mohammed Siraj Leisure Reading
Options India can consider in place of Bumrah
