India vs England: 3 reasons why the 2014 result could be repeated in the 2018 Test Series

Shubham Kulkarni
ANALYST
Feature
2.03K   //    20 Jul 2018, 12:15 IST

<p>
India's squad for the first 3 Tests is finally announced

India has finally announced the squad for the Test matches to be played against England. Interestingly, India has announced an 18 member squad that too only for the first 3 Test Matches out of which one player isn’t available at least for the first Test.

Most of the players picked themselves in the squad but a few important members are missing. India will be without the services of their first choice wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha as he has injured himself once again. Bhuvneshwar Kumar isn’t available too for the first three Test matches and it is a big blow for India.

The selectors have gone in with Karun Nair to fill in the place of Rohit Sharma. It looks like they are looking beyond Rohit for overseas Tests as he hasn’t performed whenever India has toured abroad for Test Matches.

Before the tour started India were looking good to give England a fight in the Test Matches but suddenly in the last week or so India have lost momentum by losing the ODI series and by missing out some key players. India’s squad is looking a bit slim and we could see a repeat of the 2014 series.

So, let’s have a look at 3 such reasons as to why India could go down once again to England.


3. Cook and Root back in form

Enter captio
Cook and Root love batting against India

When the T20 series started Root was looking totally out of form. He wasn’t able to score runs and pick any delivery from Kuldeep. He was even dropped for the third T20I. Even in the first ODI, he didn’t score runs.

But as they say ‘Form is Temporary but Class is Permanent’ Joe Root showed his class and wasn’t dismissed in the last 2 ODIs. He scored back to back hundreds and helped England win the ODI series. He even started picking Kuldeep and played him easily. This is a huge bonus for England as he has a phenomenal record against India.

Even Cook got some runs under his belt. He scored 180 against India A and looked in great form. These two batsmen can cause India a lot of troubles. If these two batsmen continue to score runs in the Test series then India will be on the back foot and will find it difficult to make a comeback.

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Bhuvneshwar Kumar Joe Root
