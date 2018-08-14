India vs England : Three things that need to change for Team India before third Test

hemantsports FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 505 // 14 Aug 2018, 16:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The second match between India and England played at Lord's, turned out to be a one-sided affair with the hosts managing to outclass the visitors by a massive margin of an innings and 159 runs. The match was dominated by the hosts from the first day and it stayed that way pretty much throughout its conclusion.

With Indian team being low on confidence and already being 2-0 down in the five-match series, there is absolutely no room for any error. With the third Test match between India and England starting from 18th August 2018, there are certain things that need to change for India before the third Test match actually starts.

So, let's have a look at the three things that need to change if India are to win the third Test match against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham:-

Indian Test Team

# 3) Luck at the toss

In India's last five overseas Test matches, which includes three-Test match series against South Africa and the first two Test matches in the ongoing series against England, toss has been the major factor in deciding the outcome of the match. In the last five matches, the team which has won the toss have gone onto win the match.

With the Indian team under immense pressure and series on the line, Indian team management will be hoping that their luck at the toss changes and they get the first use of the favorable conditions, be it favorable for batting or for bowling.

1 / 3 NEXT