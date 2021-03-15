India vs England, 3rd T20I: Preview, probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

India take on England in the third T20I of the Paytm T20I series on Tuesday, March 16, at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India leveled the series with a clinical seven-wicket victory in the second T20I, with some sublime batting and smart bowling. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav made their debuts, replacing Shikhar Dhawan and Axar Patel.

While the latter didn't get to bat, Kishan, who opened the innings with KL Rahul, smashed a 32-ball 56 and paved the way for an easy run-chase.

After winning the toss, India opted to bowl and restricted England to a total of 164/6, making good use of the cutters and slower deliveries on a sluggish surface.

In response, India lost KL Rahul for a duck, but skipper Virat Kohli joined forces with Ishan Kishan and took the attack to the bowlers.

Kohli scored a well-made 73* off 49 deliveries, returning to form after a string of low scores. Rishabh Pant's 26-run blitz coming in at No.4 virtually finished off the game for India, with Kohli and Shreyas Iyer steering India home with 2.1 overs to spare.

England will look to bounce back after being completely outplayed in the second T20I. With both teams having a lot of positives and some concerns ahead of the all-important third T20I, expect the game to be an exciting one.

Match Details

Date: March 16, 2021 (Tuesday).

Time: 07:00 PM (IST), 01:30 PM (GMT).

Venue: Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Weather Report

It should be another hot day in Ahmedabad with an expected temperature of around 36 degrees celsius during the match.

Pitch Report

A new playing surface is expected for the third T20I. The red soil pitch should be similar to the ones used for the third and fourth Tests and should see more turn and better carry.

Predicted XIs

India

Ishan Kishan played a stellar knock on his debut

India are unlikely to make too many changes to the side that won the second T20I. Suryakumar Yadav should feature after not getting an opportunity to bat.

Out-of-form KL Rahul is the likely casualty if Rohit Sharma returns, although he should receive the backing of the team considering how good he has been in recent times.

India: KL Rahul/ Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

England

Jason Roy has played some good knocks so far

England shouldn't tinker with their team too much despite the loss. Tom Curran, who replaced Mark Wood in the second T20I, could make way for either Moeen Ali or Wood (if fit) ahead of the third T20I.

💬 The pitch was slow and low and one thing that does is expose our weakness on these surfaces a little bit 💬



A candid assessment from Eoin Morgan - but England captain welcomes slow pitch as his side look to build for T20 World Cup in India later this year 🏏#INDvENG 🇮🇳🆚🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) March 14, 2021

England: Jos Buttler (WK), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Curran, Moeen Ali/ Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, and Adil Rashid.

Match Prediction

India looked extremely solid in the second T20I, and on a red-soil surface that they tasted success on in the Test matches, they will back themselves to go 2-1 up.

Prediction: India to win.

