India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 2: 3 talking points from the game at Trent Bridge

V Shashank
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
670   //    20 Aug 2018, 11:20 IST

At the end of the second day's play, India are at 124/2 and have managed to whip up a significant lead of 292 runs over the Englishmen. Courtesy, the stupendous performance exhibited by their all-rounder Hardik Pandya along with the backing of Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, the visitors managed to decimate the hosts to a total of 161.

The Indian pace attack has surely set a platform for a victory in the 3rd Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. A triumph at this stage would not only boost up the players' morale and confidence but, it would also set the tone for the team's momentum to carry on the winning spree for remaining competitions.

Here are the 3 talking points from the second day's play at Trent Bridge which managed to captivate the viewers' attention.

#3 Dhawan, Rahul, and Pujara kept the scoreboard ticking for the Indian unit

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Two
Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul helped India get off to a decent start in the 3rd innings

The opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul helped team India in getting off to a decent total in the initial stages of their innings. While they could only contribute scores of 44 and 36 respectively, the level of aggression and the intent which the duo exhibited while taking on the English attack perhaps stole the show for the Indian team.

Following their departure, it was Cheteshwar Pujara who unleashed a flurry of boundaries to notch up a score of 33 of 67 deliveries and in the process ensured that the scoreboard kept ticking against any circumstances.

Contact Us Advertise with Us